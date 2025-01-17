Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.74
23.28
39.47
8.1
Op profit growth
29.01
89.05
50.24
13.96
EBIT growth
40.52
140.24
43.73
17.74
Net profit growth
40.63
131.8
40.7
23.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.71
11.31
7.38
6.85
EBIT margin
13.78
9.73
4.99
4.84
Net profit margin
10.18
7.18
3.82
3.78
RoCE
29.76
26.79
13.39
10.63
RoNW
6.29
5.66
3.25
2.97
RoA
5.49
4.94
2.56
2.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
20.73
14.74
12.72
7.33
Dividend per share
0.65
0.6
1
0.8
Cash EPS
16.48
10.23
3.92
2.78
Book value per share
92.36
72.23
115.67
66.23
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.28
4.34
2.03
1.39
P/CEPS
7.89
6.25
6.6
3.67
P/B
1.4
0.88
0.22
0.15
EV/EBIDTA
8.41
5.34
4.28
4.47
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
12.85
Tax payout
-25.49
-25.27
-19.58
-15.57
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
17.57
14.72
15.68
18.79
Inventory days
54.29
51.27
49.22
58.31
Creditor days
-17.42
-14.08
-11.9
-11.52
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-113.35
-79.4
-20.37
-13.38
Net debt / equity
0.12
0.04
0.04
0.34
Net debt / op. profit
0.38
0.12
0.2
1.7
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-68.97
-74.17
-78.79
-78.8
Employee costs
-3.16
-2.71
-2.67
-2.87
Other costs
-13.15
-11.78
-11.14
-11.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.