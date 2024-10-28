|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|GUJARAT AMBUJA EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and to consider other business. Submission Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|GUJARAT AMBUJA EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 and other business. Submission Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 03rd August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 May 2024
|11 May 2024
|GUJARAT AMBUJA EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and Board may consider and recommend dividend if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|GUJARAT AMBUJA EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and Board of Directors of the Company may consider the proposal for issue of Bonus Shares by way of capitalization of reserves subject to approval of the Members of the Company. Considered and approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 and recommended issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) new fully paid-up bonus equity share of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 1/- (Rupee one only) each held as on the record date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.02.2024)
