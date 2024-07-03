SectorIT - Software
Open₹3,091.25
Prev. Close₹3,063.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,733.59
Day's High₹3,131
Day's Low₹2,975
52 Week's High₹3,375
52 Week's Low₹2,137.55
Book Value₹296.95
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,269.43
P/E70.75
EPS43.34
Divi. Yield0.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.42
15.26
15.01
12.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
823.1
727.47
586.78
467.02
Net Worth
838.52
742.73
601.79
479.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
187.14
163.44
162.32
169.48
yoy growth (%)
14.5
0.68
-4.22
-55.24
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-141.2
-123.64
-113.67
-98.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
40.96
40.66
27.34
27.43
Depreciation
-10.79
-11.13
-11.19
-12.04
Tax paid
-17.5
-6.38
-11.6
-0.91
Working capital
-65.82
1.59
-5
-42.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.5
0.68
-4.22
-55.24
Op profit growth
416.56
-78.17
-42.39
20.41
EBIT growth
1.04
49.32
-0.5
15.67
Net profit growth
-40.03
74.39
-31.92
72.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,054.79
2,563.39
2,183.84
1,721.86
1,071.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,054.79
2,563.39
2,183.84
1,721.86
1,071.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.01
63.61
36.08
27.91
41.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ashank Desai
Non Executive Director
Ketan Mehta
Independent Director
Rajeev Kumar Grover
Independent Director
Suresh Choithram Vaswani
Non Executive Director
Umang Nahata
Independent Director
Marilyn Jones
Reports by Mastek Ltd
Summary
Mastek Limited is a trusted and Turnkey Digital Engineering and Cloud Transformation Partner that delivers innovative solutions and business outcomes for clients across industry verticals including Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Financial Services and Government/ Public Sector. The Company enable customer success and business change programmes by partnering with enterprises to unlock the power of data, modernize applications to cloud, and accelerate digital advantage for all stakeholders.Mastek Limited was incorporated on 14th May 1982, with its principal offshore delivery facility based at Mumbai, India; Mastek operates across the US, Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific regions, also has been at the forefront of technology, which along with proven methodologies and processes, increase IT value generation to its customers through onsite and offshore deliveries. Mastek was the first Company in India to create software products during the year 1985. In 1989, the company had introduced Relational Database Management System (RDBMS) in India; it was the first of its kind. To work additionally, a subsidiary company in Singapore was established in the year 1990. Mastek was the first company developed Enterprise Resource Planning in India during the year 1992 and in the same year, the Mastek USA was founded. One more subsidiary company was incorporated under the companys control in Malaysia during the year 1994. The Company made its footprint in UK and also formed a
The Mastek Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3002 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mastek Ltd is ₹9269.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mastek Ltd is 70.75 and 10.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mastek Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mastek Ltd is ₹2137.55 and ₹3375 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mastek Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.73%, 3 Years at 0.24%, 1 Year at 15.09%, 6 Month at 11.52%, 3 Month at 16.00% and 1 Month at -5.54%.
