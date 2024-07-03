Summary

Mastek Limited is a trusted and Turnkey Digital Engineering and Cloud Transformation Partner that delivers innovative solutions and business outcomes for clients across industry verticals including Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Financial Services and Government/ Public Sector. The Company enable customer success and business change programmes by partnering with enterprises to unlock the power of data, modernize applications to cloud, and accelerate digital advantage for all stakeholders.Mastek Limited was incorporated on 14th May 1982, with its principal offshore delivery facility based at Mumbai, India; Mastek operates across the US, Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific regions, also has been at the forefront of technology, which along with proven methodologies and processes, increase IT value generation to its customers through onsite and offshore deliveries. Mastek was the first Company in India to create software products during the year 1985. In 1989, the company had introduced Relational Database Management System (RDBMS) in India; it was the first of its kind. To work additionally, a subsidiary company in Singapore was established in the year 1990. Mastek was the first company developed Enterprise Resource Planning in India during the year 1992 and in the same year, the Mastek USA was founded. One more subsidiary company was incorporated under the companys control in Malaysia during the year 1994. The Company made its footprint in UK and also formed a

Read More