Mastek Ltd Share Price

3,002
(-2.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,091.25
  • Day's High3,131
  • 52 Wk High3,375
  • Prev. Close3,063.9
  • Day's Low2,975
  • 52 Wk Low 2,137.55
  • Turnover (lac)2,733.59
  • P/E70.75
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value296.95
  • EPS43.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,269.43
  • Div. Yield0.62
Mastek Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

3,091.25

Prev. Close

3,063.9

Turnover(Lac.)

2,733.59

Day's High

3,131

Day's Low

2,975

52 Week's High

3,375

52 Week's Low

2,137.55

Book Value

296.95

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,269.43

P/E

70.75

EPS

43.34

Divi. Yield

0.62

Mastek Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12

Record Date: 18 Sep, 2024

Mastek Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.36%

Foreign: 15.36%

Indian: 20.86%

Non-Promoter- 18.54%

Institutions: 18.54%

Non-Institutions: 45.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mastek Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.42

15.26

15.01

12.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

823.1

727.47

586.78

467.02

Net Worth

838.52

742.73

601.79

479.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

187.14

163.44

162.32

169.48

yoy growth (%)

14.5

0.68

-4.22

-55.24

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-141.2

-123.64

-113.67

-98.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

40.96

40.66

27.34

27.43

Depreciation

-10.79

-11.13

-11.19

-12.04

Tax paid

-17.5

-6.38

-11.6

-0.91

Working capital

-65.82

1.59

-5

-42.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.5

0.68

-4.22

-55.24

Op profit growth

416.56

-78.17

-42.39

20.41

EBIT growth

1.04

49.32

-0.5

15.67

Net profit growth

-40.03

74.39

-31.92

72.98

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,054.79

2,563.39

2,183.84

1,721.86

1,071.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,054.79

2,563.39

2,183.84

1,721.86

1,071.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.01

63.61

36.08

27.91

41.3

Mastek Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mastek Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ashank Desai

Non Executive Director

Ketan Mehta

Independent Director

Rajeev Kumar Grover

Independent Director

Suresh Choithram Vaswani

Non Executive Director

Umang Nahata

Independent Director

Marilyn Jones

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mastek Ltd

Summary

Mastek Limited is a trusted and Turnkey Digital Engineering and Cloud Transformation Partner that delivers innovative solutions and business outcomes for clients across industry verticals including Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Financial Services and Government/ Public Sector. The Company enable customer success and business change programmes by partnering with enterprises to unlock the power of data, modernize applications to cloud, and accelerate digital advantage for all stakeholders.Mastek Limited was incorporated on 14th May 1982, with its principal offshore delivery facility based at Mumbai, India; Mastek operates across the US, Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific regions, also has been at the forefront of technology, which along with proven methodologies and processes, increase IT value generation to its customers through onsite and offshore deliveries. Mastek was the first Company in India to create software products during the year 1985. In 1989, the company had introduced Relational Database Management System (RDBMS) in India; it was the first of its kind. To work additionally, a subsidiary company in Singapore was established in the year 1990. Mastek was the first company developed Enterprise Resource Planning in India during the year 1992 and in the same year, the Mastek USA was founded. One more subsidiary company was incorporated under the companys control in Malaysia during the year 1994. The Company made its footprint in UK and also formed a
Company FAQs

What is the Mastek Ltd share price today?

The Mastek Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3002 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mastek Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mastek Ltd is ₹9269.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mastek Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mastek Ltd is 70.75 and 10.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mastek Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mastek Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mastek Ltd is ₹2137.55 and ₹3375 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mastek Ltd?

Mastek Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.73%, 3 Years at 0.24%, 1 Year at 15.09%, 6 Month at 11.52%, 3 Month at 16.00% and 1 Month at -5.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mastek Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mastek Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.23 %
Institutions - 18.55 %
Public - 45.22 %

