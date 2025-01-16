|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Jan 2025
|6 Jan 2025
|MASTEK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024 MASTEK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve It is also proposed to consider declaration of interim dividend on equity shares of the Company, for the financial year 2024-25 at board meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 16, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|MASTEK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half-year ended September 30 2024 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUATER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED ON 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Sep 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Appointment of Mr. Umang Nahata (DIN: 00323145) as a Whole-Time Director designated as Global CEO - Mastek Group, up to 12 months with effect from August 10, 2024 / Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 read with Section 61 and 66 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules framed thereunder with Mastek Enterprise Solutions Private Limited (formerly Trans American Information Systems Private Limited) - Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) of the Company
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|10 Aug 2024
|Resignation letter of Mr. Hiral Chandrana and Recommendation of Mr. Umang Nahata as Interim Group CEO of Mastek Group Resignation letter of Mr. Hiral Chandrana and Recommendation of Mr. Umang Nahata as Interim Group CEO of Mastek Group
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|MASTEK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. Any other matter Outcome of the proceedings of the Board Meeting held today - July 18, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jun 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|Outcome of the proceedings of Board Meeting held today - June 24, 2024
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|8 Apr 2024
|MASTEK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for Approval of Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend. MASTEK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation regarding postponement of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18-04-2024) Outcome of the proceedings of Board Meeting held on April 26, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26-04-2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Feb 2024
|14 Feb 2024
|MASTEK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider the allotment under Preferential issue (other than cash) for buy out of CCPS of Subsidiary Outcome of the Board Meeting held Today - Issue of Preferential shares for consideration other than cash (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|6 Jan 2024
|MASTEK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting -Financial Results and declaration of dividend The Board of Directors have declared an interim dividend of Rs. 7 (Rupees Seven) (i.e.140%) per Equity Share of the Company for the financial Year 2023-24. The said interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on the Record Date. The relevant details of the RECORD DATE are as follows Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024) Newspaper Publication - UFR for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024)
