Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

MASTEK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. It is also proposed to consider declaration of interim dividend on equity shares of the Company, for the financial year 2024-25 at board meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 16, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2025)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

MASTEK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half-year ended September 30 2024. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUATER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED ON 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 26 Sep 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Appointment of Mr. Umang Nahata (DIN: 00323145) as a Whole-Time Director designated as Global CEO - Mastek Group, up to 12 months with effect from August 10, 2024 / Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 read with Section 61 and 66 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules framed thereunder with Mastek Enterprise Solutions Private Limited (formerly Trans American Information Systems Private Limited) - Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) of the Company

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

Resignation letter of Mr. Hiral Chandrana and Recommendation of Mr. Umang Nahata as Interim Group CEO of Mastek Group

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

MASTEK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024; 2. Any other matter Outcome of the proceedings of the Board Meeting held today - July 18, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024

Outcome of the proceedings of Board Meeting held today - June 24, 2024

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

MASTEK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for Approval of Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend. MASTEK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation regarding postponement of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18-04-2024) Outcome of the proceedings of Board Meeting held on April 26, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26-04-2024)

Board Meeting 19 Feb 2024 14 Feb 2024

MASTEK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider the allotment under Preferential issue (other than cash) for buy out of CCPS of Subsidiary Outcome of the Board Meeting held Today - Issue of Preferential shares for consideration other than cash (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/02/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 6 Jan 2024