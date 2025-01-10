iifl-logo-icon 1
Mastek Ltd Shareholding Pattern

2,943.05
(-0.68%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

Mastek Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

15.36%

15.37%

15.37%

15.46%

15.47%

Indian

20.86%

20.87%

20.88%

21%

21.02%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

18.54%

21.14%

21.46%

20.51%

19.92%

Non-Institutions

45.22%

42.59%

42.27%

43.01%

43.57%

Total Non-Promoter

63.76%

63.74%

63.73%

63.52%

63.49%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.36%

Foreign: 15.36%

Indian: 20.86%

Non-Promoter- 18.54%

Institutions: 18.54%

Non-Institutions: 45.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

QUICKLINKS FOR Mastek Ltd

