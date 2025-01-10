Mastek Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.42
15.26
15.01
12.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
823.1
727.47
586.78
467.02
Net Worth
838.52
742.73
601.79
479.64
Minority Interest
Debt
51.48
2.94
3.21
2.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.87
3.81
4.43
5.19
Total Liabilities
890.87
749.48
609.43
487.06
Fixed Assets
49.64
37.32
39.57
37.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
808.4
674.36
491.31
483.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.05
40.42
37.27
34.18
Networking Capital
12.1
-10.1
-7.78
-92.45
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
48
37.57
56.52
44.76
Debtor Days
87.3
Other Current Assets
64.62
41.33
45.24
30.5
Sundry Creditors
-28.45
-24.98
-34.41
-1.79
Creditor Days
3.49
Other Current Liabilities
-72.07
-64.02
-75.13
-165.92
Cash
8.68
7.48
49.06
24.44
Total Assets
890.87
749.48
609.43
487.06
