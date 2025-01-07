iifl-logo-icon 1
Mastek Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,067.1
(2.62%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

187.14

163.44

162.32

169.48

yoy growth (%)

14.5

0.68

-4.22

-55.24

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-141.2

-123.64

-113.67

-98.78

As % of sales

75.45

75.64

70.02

58.28

Other costs

-28.48

-36.42

-33.16

-43.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.21

22.28

20.42

25.84

Operating profit

17.46

3.38

15.49

26.89

OPM

9.32

2.06

9.54

15.86

Depreciation

-10.79

-11.13

-11.19

-12.04

Interest expense

-0.58

-0.45

-0.19

-0.24

Other income

34.87

48.86

23.23

12.82

Profit before tax

40.96

40.66

27.34

27.43

Taxes

-17.5

-6.38

-11.6

-0.91

Tax rate

-42.72

-15.69

-42.42

-3.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

23.46

34.28

15.74

26.52

Exceptional items

-7

-6.83

0

-3.4

Net profit

16.46

27.45

15.74

23.12

yoy growth (%)

-40.03

74.39

-31.92

72.98

NPM

8.79

16.79

9.69

13.64

