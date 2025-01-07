Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
187.14
163.44
162.32
169.48
yoy growth (%)
14.5
0.68
-4.22
-55.24
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-141.2
-123.64
-113.67
-98.78
As % of sales
75.45
75.64
70.02
58.28
Other costs
-28.48
-36.42
-33.16
-43.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.21
22.28
20.42
25.84
Operating profit
17.46
3.38
15.49
26.89
OPM
9.32
2.06
9.54
15.86
Depreciation
-10.79
-11.13
-11.19
-12.04
Interest expense
-0.58
-0.45
-0.19
-0.24
Other income
34.87
48.86
23.23
12.82
Profit before tax
40.96
40.66
27.34
27.43
Taxes
-17.5
-6.38
-11.6
-0.91
Tax rate
-42.72
-15.69
-42.42
-3.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
23.46
34.28
15.74
26.52
Exceptional items
-7
-6.83
0
-3.4
Net profit
16.46
27.45
15.74
23.12
yoy growth (%)
-40.03
74.39
-31.92
72.98
NPM
8.79
16.79
9.69
13.64
