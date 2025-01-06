Mastek Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
40.96
40.66
27.34
27.43
Depreciation
-10.79
-11.13
-11.19
-12.04
Tax paid
-17.5
-6.38
-11.6
-0.91
Working capital
-65.82
1.59
-5
-42.63
Other operating items
Operating
-53.15
24.74
-0.45
-28.15
Capital expenditure
-27.83
2.28
-17.29
10.31
Free cash flow
-80.98
27.03
-17.74
-17.84
Equity raised
708.02
446.27
433.39
384.1
Investing
309.38
42.64
12.66
85.77
Financing
2.89
2.15
0.25
0.18
Dividends paid
0
0
14.21
2.33
Net in cash
939.31
518.09
442.78
454.54
