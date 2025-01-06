iifl-logo-icon 1
Mastek Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,988.7
(-2.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Mastek FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

40.96

40.66

27.34

27.43

Depreciation

-10.79

-11.13

-11.19

-12.04

Tax paid

-17.5

-6.38

-11.6

-0.91

Working capital

-65.82

1.59

-5

-42.63

Other operating items

Operating

-53.15

24.74

-0.45

-28.15

Capital expenditure

-27.83

2.28

-17.29

10.31

Free cash flow

-80.98

27.03

-17.74

-17.84

Equity raised

708.02

446.27

433.39

384.1

Investing

309.38

42.64

12.66

85.77

Financing

2.89

2.15

0.25

0.18

Dividends paid

0

0

14.21

2.33

Net in cash

939.31

518.09

442.78

454.54

