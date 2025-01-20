Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
60.69
91.28
6.3
-47.96
Op profit growth
134.59
219.93
166.82
-67.28
EBIT growth
102.26
271.55
136.65
-44.82
Net profit growth
92.31
235.88
135.8
-22.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.16
14.49
8.66
3.45
EBIT margin
20.17
16.03
8.25
3.7
Net profit margin
12.15
10.15
5.78
2.6
RoCE
26.63
18.69
10.49
4.13
RoNW
6.34
4.32
2.05
0.75
RoA
4.01
2.96
1.83
0.72
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
99.74
46.87
13.86
5.67
Dividend per share
14.5
8
3.5
2.5
Cash EPS
65.15
34.57
7.47
-1
Book value per share
340.24
325.43
200.64
138.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.23
4.03
13.06
25.32
P/CEPS
18.72
5.46
24.22
-143.05
P/B
3.58
0.58
0.9
1.03
EV/EBIDTA
6.99
2.91
7.21
6.8
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
7.18
47.14
Tax payout
-25.8
-18
-15.66
-14.41
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
73.19
68.26
59.36
79.87
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-18.55
-25.14
-10.73
-8.53
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-42.89
-47.45
-12.26
-38.82
Net debt / equity
-0.39
0.14
0.03
-0.27
Net debt / op. profit
-0.91
0.73
0.36
-4.84
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-51.26
-54.51
-57.7
-53.35
Other costs
-27.56
-30.98
-33.62
-43.19
