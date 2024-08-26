|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|26 Apr 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|12
|240
|Final
|Outcome of the proceedings of Board Meeting held on April 26, 2024. Intimation of Record Date for payment of Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.08.2024)
|Dividend
|18 Jan 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|27 Jan 2024
|7
|140
|Interim
|The Board of Directors have declared an interim dividend of Rs. 7 (Rupees Seven) (i.e.140%) per Equity Share of the Company for the financial Year 2023-24
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.