To the Members of

Mastek Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Mastek Limited (the ‘Company), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of cash flows and the standalone statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income (loss)), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. This matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on this matter.

5. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue from contracts with customers Our audit procedures relating to revenue recognition included, but were not limited to the following: Refer notes 2(d)(xii) and 18 to the accompanying standalone financial statements. Revenue is recognised basis the terms of each contract with customers wherein certain commercial arrangements involve complexity and significant judgements relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of identified performance obligation and the appropriateness of basis used to measure revenue recognised over the time period in selecting the accounting basis in each case. • Evaluated the design and tested operating effectiveness of internal financial controls relating to the revenue recognition of the Company; The revenue of the Company also includes fixed price contracts where revenue is recognised in accordance with the percentage of completion method determined based on project costs incurred to date as a percentage of total estimated project costs required to complete the project. Revenue from maintenance contracts is recognised over the period of time. • Selected samples from all streams of contracts and performed detailed analysis on recognition of revenue as per the requirement of Ind AS 115, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" which involved testing of inputs to examine the revenue recognised including estimates used; We identified revenue of the Company as a key audit matter in the audit of standalone financial statements of current year as it involves inherent subjectivity relating to consideration of progress of the contract, efforts input till date and efforts required to complete the remaining contract performance obligation, and ability to deliver contracts within planned timelines. Changes in estimates as contract progresses can result in material adjustments to revenue recorded by the Company. • Compared the efforts or costs incurred with managements estimate of efforts or costs to identify variations, if any; • Reviewed managements internal budgeting approvals process, on a sample basis, for cost to be incurred on a project and for any changes in initial budgeted costs; and • Evaluated appropriateness and adequacy of disclosures made in the standalone financial statements with respect to revenue in accordance with the requirements of applicable financial reporting framework.

Information other than the Standalone Financial

Statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance of the Company.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

7. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board

of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related

to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors of the Company either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. The Board of Directors of the Company is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management of the Company;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Companys Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained upto the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance of the Company regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance of the Company with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance of the Company, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

15. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the ‘Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the ‘Annexure - I, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

17. Further to our comments in Annexure - I, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in paragraph 17(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

(c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) The reservation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 17(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in ‘Annexure - II wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024 in the standalone financial statements;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024;

iv. a. The management of the Company has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 42 (i) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (the ‘intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (the ‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management of the Company has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 42(ii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (the ‘Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under subclauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024 and until the date of this audit report is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

The final dividend paid by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024 in respect of such dividend declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 9 to the accompanying standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024 which is subject to the approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. As stated in note 55 to the standalone financial statements and based on our examination which included test checks, except for instance mentioned below, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 01 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, other than the consequential impact of the exception given below.

Nature of exception noted Details of exception Instances of accounting software used for maintaining books of account for which the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. The audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level for accounting software SAP ECC6 to log any direct data changes, used for maintenance of all accounting records by the Company.

Annexure - I

referred to in paragraph 16 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Mastek Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its property, plant and equipment (‘PPE) and relevant details of right-of-use assets (‘ROU assets).

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its PPE and relevant details of ROU assets under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain PPE and relevant details of ROU assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in note 3(b) to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company. For title deeds of immovable properties in the nature of building situated at Chennai and Mahape, Navi Mumbai with net carrying value of Rs 774 lakhs and Rs 363 lakhs, respectively, as at 31 March 2024, which have been mortgaged as security for loans or borrowings taken by the subsidiaries of the Company, confirmations with respect to title of the Company have been directly obtained by us from the respective lenders.

(d) The Company has not revalued its PPE (including ROU assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not hold any inventory.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) As disclosed in note 12 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has a working capital limit in excess of Rs 5 crores, sanctioned by banks on the basis of security of current assets. Pursuant to the terms of the sanction letters, till the time such limit remains unutilised/undrawn, the Company is not required to file any quarterly return or statement with such banks.

(iii) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to firms and limited liability partnerships during the year. The Company has not provided security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies during the year. Further, the Company has made investment in and provided guarantee to foreign companies (its wholly owned subsidiaries) during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided guarantee to subsidiary during the year as per details given below:

Guarantees (Rs in lakhs) Aggregate amount provided/granted during the year: 19,850 - Subsidiary (Amount of loan availed - Rs 13,913) Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above: 19,850 - Subsidiary (excluding impact of change in foreign exchange rates)

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investment made and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) The Company does not have any outstanding loans and advances in the nature of loans at the beginning of the current year nor has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(iii)

(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) and 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of investment made and guarantee provided, as applicable. Further, the Company has not entered into any transactions covered under section 185 nor granted any loans or provided any security covered under section 186 of the Act.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys business activities. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount (Rs In lakhs) Amount paid Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 VAT liability including interest 894 91 FY 2006-07 Joint Commissioner of FY 2009-10 Sales Tax (Appeals), FY 2012-13 Mumbai FY 2013-14 The Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 VAT liability including interest 24 1 FY 2015-16 Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax, Mumbai The Central Sales Tax Act, 2002 CST liability including interest 21 4 FY2006-07 Joint Commissioner of FY 2009-10 Sales Tax (Appeals), FY 2012-13 Mumbai FY 2013-14 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949 Local Body Tax (LBT) 35 10 FY 2013-14 Deputy Commissioner (NMMC) Income-tax Act, 1961 Income tax 9,578 - FY 1999-00 to FY 2012-13 Gujarat High Court Income-tax Act, 1961 Income tax 308 232 FY 2013-14 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income-tax Act, 1961 Income tax 320 320 FY 2014-15 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income-tax Act, 1961 Income tax 402 402 FY 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income-tax Act, 1961 Income tax 6 - FY 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income-tax Act, 1961 Income tax 67 67 FY 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of account.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including and representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loan during the year, was applied for the purposes for which it was obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any funds on short term basis during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has made private placement of its equity shares, pursuant to Demerger Co-operation Agreement (‘DCA) and Shareholders Agreement dated 08 February 2020 referred to in note 39 to the accompanying standalone financial statements. Considering that, the private placement made was in the form of non-cash consideration pursuant to the DCA, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder to the extent applicable.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has received whistle blower complaint during the year, which has been considered by us while determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, "Related Party Disclosures" specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 (as amended) as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business as required under the provisions of section 138 of the Act.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the internal auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information in the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management of the Company and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the end of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure - II

to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Mastek Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Mastek Limited (the ‘Company) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (‘IFC Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the ICAI prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, and the IFC Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the IFC Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls

with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the IFC Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.