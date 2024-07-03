Summary

Finolex Industries Ltd (formerly Finolex Pipes Ltd) was incorporated in 28 March 1981. The Company offer a wide range of PVC pipes and fittings suitable for applications in agriculture, plumbing and sanitation. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra and Gujarat, it has a pipes and fittings production capacity of 4,00,000 metric tons per annum and a PVC resin manufacturing capacity of 2,72,000 MT per annum. It has a widespread presence throughout the country, with a network of over 21,000 retail outlets ably supported by more than 900 dealers and sub-dealers. Presently, the Company is engaged in business of manufacturing PVC Pipes & Fittings and PVC Resin. The Company is Indias largest and only backward integrated PVC Pipes and Fittings manufacturer. It entered into a technical collaboration with UHDE, Germany, for licensing and technical know-how of Hoechsts process for manufacturing PVC resin and providing basic engineering. During the year 1999-2000, the company commissioned their new PVC extruded, rigid pipes plant at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. Also, they commissioned an additional EDC cracker during the year. During the year 2001-02, they divested their two shares of Rs 10 each in Finolex Polymers Ltd. Consequently, Finolex Polymers Ltd ceased to be the subsidiary of the company.During the year 2003-04, the company signed License and Technical Service Agreement with Oxy Vinyl, USA. They signed Technical agreement with Aker Kvaerner Netherlands for Ba

