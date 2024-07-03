Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹249.6
Prev. Close₹248.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,786.73
Day's High₹249.9
Day's Low₹241.05
52 Week's High₹355.9
52 Week's Low₹203.4
Book Value₹98.23
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15,179.97
P/E32.05
EPS7.75
Divi. Yield1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
123.67
123.67
124.1
124.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,414.17
4,701.23
3,739.66
2,948.78
Net Worth
5,537.84
4,824.9
3,863.76
3,072.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,647.32
3,462.27
2,985.98
2,737.78
yoy growth (%)
34.22
15.95
9.06
5.2
Raw materials
-2,849.06
-1,928.76
-1,942.67
-1,764.4
As % of sales
61.3
55.7
65.05
64.44
Employee costs
-190.84
-166.8
-145.55
-116.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,009.41
976.8
393.19
438.83
Depreciation
-83.4
-77.72
-73.81
-60.6
Tax paid
-332
-248.78
-68.99
-140.28
Working capital
-176.98
58.54
326.98
56.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.22
15.95
9.06
5.2
Op profit growth
3.48
120.79
-7.4
-14.05
EBIT growth
4
142.92
-9.7
-15.72
Net profit growth
44.7
124.55
8.59
-15.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,317.43
4,397.05
4,647.32
3,462.27
2,984.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,317.43
4,397.05
4,647.32
3,462.27
2,984.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
218.17
145.18
458.29
87.74
55.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Prakash P Chhabria
Independent Director
BHUMIKA BATRA
Director (Technical)
Saumya Chakrabarti
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ritu P Chhabria
Independent Director
Kanchan Chitale
Chairman & Managing Director
S S Dhanorkar
Independent Director
Pradeep R Rathi
Independent Director
Deepak Parikh
Independent Director
A N Roy
Managing Director
Ajit Venkataraman
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dakshinamurthy Iyer
Additional Director
Pradeep Udhas
Reports by Finolex Industries Ltd
Summary
Finolex Industries Ltd (formerly Finolex Pipes Ltd) was incorporated in 28 March 1981. The Company offer a wide range of PVC pipes and fittings suitable for applications in agriculture, plumbing and sanitation. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra and Gujarat, it has a pipes and fittings production capacity of 4,00,000 metric tons per annum and a PVC resin manufacturing capacity of 2,72,000 MT per annum. It has a widespread presence throughout the country, with a network of over 21,000 retail outlets ably supported by more than 900 dealers and sub-dealers. Presently, the Company is engaged in business of manufacturing PVC Pipes & Fittings and PVC Resin. The Company is Indias largest and only backward integrated PVC Pipes and Fittings manufacturer. It entered into a technical collaboration with UHDE, Germany, for licensing and technical know-how of Hoechsts process for manufacturing PVC resin and providing basic engineering. During the year 1999-2000, the company commissioned their new PVC extruded, rigid pipes plant at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. Also, they commissioned an additional EDC cracker during the year. During the year 2001-02, they divested their two shares of Rs 10 each in Finolex Polymers Ltd. Consequently, Finolex Polymers Ltd ceased to be the subsidiary of the company.During the year 2003-04, the company signed License and Technical Service Agreement with Oxy Vinyl, USA. They signed Technical agreement with Aker Kvaerner Netherlands for Ba
Read More
The Finolex Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹244.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Finolex Industries Ltd is ₹15179.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Finolex Industries Ltd is 32.05 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Finolex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Finolex Industries Ltd is ₹203.4 and ₹355.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Finolex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.77%, 3 Years at 6.23%, 1 Year at 16.80%, 6 Month at -24.95%, 3 Month at -8.30% and 1 Month at -8.62%.
