iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Finolex Industries Ltd Share Price

244.65
(-1.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:04:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open249.6
  • Day's High249.9
  • 52 Wk High355.9
  • Prev. Close248.6
  • Day's Low241.05
  • 52 Wk Low 203.4
  • Turnover (lac)1,786.73
  • P/E32.05
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value98.23
  • EPS7.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15,179.97
  • Div. Yield1
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Finolex Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

249.6

Prev. Close

248.6

Turnover(Lac.)

1,786.73

Day's High

249.9

Day's Low

241.05

52 Week's High

355.9

52 Week's Low

203.4

Book Value

98.23

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15,179.97

P/E

32.05

EPS

7.75

Divi. Yield

1

Finolex Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 11 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Finolex Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Finolex Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.47%

Non-Promoter- 18.48%

Institutions: 18.48%

Non-Institutions: 28.70%

Custodian: 0.34%

Read More
Share Price

Finolex Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

123.67

123.67

124.1

124.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,414.17

4,701.23

3,739.66

2,948.78

Net Worth

5,537.84

4,824.9

3,863.76

3,072.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,647.32

3,462.27

2,985.98

2,737.78

yoy growth (%)

34.22

15.95

9.06

5.2

Raw materials

-2,849.06

-1,928.76

-1,942.67

-1,764.4

As % of sales

61.3

55.7

65.05

64.44

Employee costs

-190.84

-166.8

-145.55

-116.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,009.41

976.8

393.19

438.83

Depreciation

-83.4

-77.72

-73.81

-60.6

Tax paid

-332

-248.78

-68.99

-140.28

Working capital

-176.98

58.54

326.98

56.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

34.22

15.95

9.06

5.2

Op profit growth

3.48

120.79

-7.4

-14.05

EBIT growth

4

142.92

-9.7

-15.72

Net profit growth

44.7

124.55

8.59

-15.22

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,317.43

4,397.05

4,647.32

3,462.27

2,984.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,317.43

4,397.05

4,647.32

3,462.27

2,984.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

218.17

145.18

458.29

87.74

55.47

View Annually Results

Finolex Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Finolex Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Prakash P Chhabria

Independent Director

BHUMIKA BATRA

Director (Technical)

Saumya Chakrabarti

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ritu P Chhabria

Independent Director

Kanchan Chitale

Chairman & Managing Director

S S Dhanorkar

Independent Director

Pradeep R Rathi

Independent Director

Deepak Parikh

Independent Director

A N Roy

Managing Director

Ajit Venkataraman

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dakshinamurthy Iyer

Additional Director

Pradeep Udhas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Finolex Industries Ltd

Summary

Finolex Industries Ltd (formerly Finolex Pipes Ltd) was incorporated in 28 March 1981. The Company offer a wide range of PVC pipes and fittings suitable for applications in agriculture, plumbing and sanitation. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra and Gujarat, it has a pipes and fittings production capacity of 4,00,000 metric tons per annum and a PVC resin manufacturing capacity of 2,72,000 MT per annum. It has a widespread presence throughout the country, with a network of over 21,000 retail outlets ably supported by more than 900 dealers and sub-dealers. Presently, the Company is engaged in business of manufacturing PVC Pipes & Fittings and PVC Resin. The Company is Indias largest and only backward integrated PVC Pipes and Fittings manufacturer. It entered into a technical collaboration with UHDE, Germany, for licensing and technical know-how of Hoechsts process for manufacturing PVC resin and providing basic engineering. During the year 1999-2000, the company commissioned their new PVC extruded, rigid pipes plant at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. Also, they commissioned an additional EDC cracker during the year. During the year 2001-02, they divested their two shares of Rs 10 each in Finolex Polymers Ltd. Consequently, Finolex Polymers Ltd ceased to be the subsidiary of the company.During the year 2003-04, the company signed License and Technical Service Agreement with Oxy Vinyl, USA. They signed Technical agreement with Aker Kvaerner Netherlands for Ba
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Finolex Industries Ltd share price today?

The Finolex Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹244.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Finolex Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Finolex Industries Ltd is ₹15179.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Finolex Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Finolex Industries Ltd is 32.05 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Finolex Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Finolex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Finolex Industries Ltd is ₹203.4 and ₹355.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Finolex Industries Ltd?

Finolex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.77%, 3 Years at 6.23%, 1 Year at 16.80%, 6 Month at -24.95%, 3 Month at -8.30% and 1 Month at -8.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Finolex Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Finolex Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.47 %
Institutions - 18.48 %
Public - 28.70 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Finolex Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.