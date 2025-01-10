Finolex Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
123.67
123.67
124.1
124.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,414.17
4,701.23
3,739.66
2,948.78
Net Worth
5,537.84
4,824.9
3,863.76
3,072.88
Minority Interest
Debt
393.95
540.72
278.03
203.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
223.7
150.65
141.25
118.51
Total Liabilities
6,155.49
5,516.27
4,283.04
3,395.24
Fixed Assets
1,074.24
1,098.99
1,002.69
1,010.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
4,455.81
3,849.56
2,633.29
1,592.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
23.99
25.99
25.55
0
Networking Capital
569.8
480.39
540.47
456.28
Inventories
728.03
673.15
1,015.47
918.82
Inventory Days
79.75
96.86
Sundry Debtors
457.63
297.54
334.46
147.98
Debtor Days
26.26
15.6
Other Current Assets
180.36
201.71
194.05
201.1
Sundry Creditors
-296.81
-298.38
-470.61
-442.2
Creditor Days
36.96
46.61
Other Current Liabilities
-499.41
-393.63
-532.9
-369.42
Cash
31.65
61.34
81.04
336.26
Total Assets
6,155.49
5,516.27
4,283.04
3,395.24
