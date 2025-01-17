Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.22
15.95
9.06
5.2
Op profit growth
3.48
120.79
-7.4
-14.05
EBIT growth
4.01
143.24
-12.9
-12.63
Net profit growth
42.49
121.79
8.59
-13.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
22.02
28.57
15
17.67
EBIT margin
22
28.39
13.53
16.95
Net profit margin
22.62
21.3
11.14
11.18
RoCE
26.05
33.4
14.76
16.4
RoNW
7.43
7.19
3.47
2.99
RoA
6.69
6.26
3.03
2.7
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
16.94
11.89
26.8
24.69
Dividend per share
4
4
10
10
Cash EPS
15.59
10.63
20.85
19.8
Book value per share
63.3
50.58
160.03
225.24
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.13
10.71
2.91
5.27
P/CEPS
9.92
11.97
3.74
6.57
P/B
2.44
2.51
0.48
0.57
EV/EBIDTA
8.86
7.32
10.54
15.55
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
44.97
40.5
Tax payout
-32.89
-26.05
-21.71
-32.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
18.94
11.65
7.1
6.37
Inventory days
75.95
93.64
89.8
77.92
Creditor days
-45.97
-49.85
-34.79
-38.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-72.57
-135.23
-33.93
-47.27
Net debt / equity
0.05
-0.04
0.09
0.02
Net debt / op. profit
0.19
-0.13
0.42
0.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-61.3
-55.7
-65.05
-64.44
Employee costs
-4.1
-4.81
-4.87
-4.24
Other costs
-12.55
-10.9
-15.06
-13.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.