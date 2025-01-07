iifl-logo-icon 1
Finolex Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

241.2
(-2.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:24:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Finolex Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,647.32

3,462.27

2,985.98

2,737.78

yoy growth (%)

34.22

15.95

9.06

5.2

Raw materials

-2,849.06

-1,928.76

-1,942.67

-1,764.4

As % of sales

61.3

55.7

65.05

64.44

Employee costs

-190.84

-166.8

-145.55

-116.14

As % of sales

4.1

4.81

4.87

4.24

Other costs

-583.68

-377.4

-449.69

-373.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.55

10.9

15.06

13.63

Operating profit

1,023.74

989.31

448.07

483.92

OPM

22.02

28.57

15

17.67

Depreciation

-83.4

-77.72

-73.81

-60.6

Interest expense

-14.09

-7.27

-11.91

-9.81

Other income

83.16

72.48

30.84

25.32

Profit before tax

1,009.41

976.8

393.19

438.83

Taxes

-332

-248.78

-68.99

-140.28

Tax rate

-32.89

-25.46

-17.54

-31.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

677.41

728.02

324.2

298.54

Exceptional items

376.06

0

0

0

Net profit

1,053.47

728.02

324.2

298.54

yoy growth (%)

44.7

124.55

8.59

-15.22

NPM

22.66

21.02

10.85

10.9

Finolex Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Finolex Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

