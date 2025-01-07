Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,647.32
3,462.27
2,985.98
2,737.78
yoy growth (%)
34.22
15.95
9.06
5.2
Raw materials
-2,849.06
-1,928.76
-1,942.67
-1,764.4
As % of sales
61.3
55.7
65.05
64.44
Employee costs
-190.84
-166.8
-145.55
-116.14
As % of sales
4.1
4.81
4.87
4.24
Other costs
-583.68
-377.4
-449.69
-373.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.55
10.9
15.06
13.63
Operating profit
1,023.74
989.31
448.07
483.92
OPM
22.02
28.57
15
17.67
Depreciation
-83.4
-77.72
-73.81
-60.6
Interest expense
-14.09
-7.27
-11.91
-9.81
Other income
83.16
72.48
30.84
25.32
Profit before tax
1,009.41
976.8
393.19
438.83
Taxes
-332
-248.78
-68.99
-140.28
Tax rate
-32.89
-25.46
-17.54
-31.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
677.41
728.02
324.2
298.54
Exceptional items
376.06
0
0
0
Net profit
1,053.47
728.02
324.2
298.54
yoy growth (%)
44.7
124.55
8.59
-15.22
NPM
22.66
21.02
10.85
10.9
