iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Finolex Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

246.85
(-0.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Finolex Industries Ltd

Finolex Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,009.41

976.8

393.19

438.83

Depreciation

-83.4

-77.72

-73.81

-60.6

Tax paid

-332

-248.78

-68.99

-140.28

Working capital

-176.98

58.54

326.98

56.62

Other operating items

Operating

417.03

708.84

577.37

294.57

Capital expenditure

60.68

56.44

270.56

81.36

Free cash flow

477.71

765.29

847.93

375.93

Equity raised

5,634.97

4,026.47

4,246.08

4,633.32

Investing

1,041.09

1,012.14

-975.18

333.07

Financing

212.96

-47.24

279.22

6.53

Dividends paid

0

0

124.1

124.09

Net in cash

7,366.73

5,756.66

4,522.15

5,472.94

Finolex Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Finolex Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.