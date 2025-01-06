Finolex Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,009.41
976.8
393.19
438.83
Depreciation
-83.4
-77.72
-73.81
-60.6
Tax paid
-332
-248.78
-68.99
-140.28
Working capital
-176.98
58.54
326.98
56.62
Other operating items
Operating
417.03
708.84
577.37
294.57
Capital expenditure
60.68
56.44
270.56
81.36
Free cash flow
477.71
765.29
847.93
375.93
Equity raised
5,634.97
4,026.47
4,246.08
4,633.32
Investing
1,041.09
1,012.14
-975.18
333.07
Financing
212.96
-47.24
279.22
6.53
Dividends paid
0
0
124.1
124.09
Net in cash
7,366.73
5,756.66
4,522.15
5,472.94
