Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

FINOLEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financials for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 30 Sep 2024

Reconstitution of the Committees of the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. September 30, 2024

Board Meeting 19 Aug 2024 19 Aug 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 w.r.t. approval of the Board for re-appointment of Independent Directors, subject to the approval of shareholders

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

FINOLEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/07/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 2 May 2024

FINOLEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, 10th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024

Board Meeting 11 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 - Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024