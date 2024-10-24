|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|FINOLEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financials for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Reconstitution of the Committees of the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. September 30, 2024
|Board Meeting
|19 Aug 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 w.r.t. approval of the Board for re-appointment of Independent Directors, subject to the approval of shareholders
|Board Meeting
|27 Jul 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|FINOLEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|FINOLEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, 10th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024
|Board Meeting
|11 Apr 2024
|11 Apr 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 - Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|FINOLEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.01.2024) Regarding outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 18th January, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024) Publication of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024)
