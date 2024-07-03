iifl-logo-icon 1
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

750.3
(-4.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open790
  • Day's High796.7
  • 52 Wk High980
  • Prev. Close786.5
  • Day's Low748.8
  • 52 Wk Low 402
  • Turnover (lac)1,135.66
  • P/E95.51
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value12.32
  • EPS8.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,939.67
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.44%

Foreign: 4.43%

Indian: 70.56%

Non-Promoter- 5.59%

Institutions: 5.59%

Non-Institutions: 19.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

67.72

67.72

67.72

67.72

Preference Capital

255.54

242.1

230.03

218.44

Reserves

143.93

-1.16

-116.12

-148.7

Net Worth

467.19

308.66

181.63

137.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,530.33

1,297.12

1,384.41

1,313.97

yoy growth (%)

17.97

-6.3

5.36

4.02

Raw materials

-1,081.41

-896.28

-983.04

-936.34

As % of sales

70.66

69.09

71

71.26

Employee costs

-210.36

-184.73

-209.5

-184.57

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

30.22

12

-30.92

-64.67

Depreciation

-17.27

-22.08

-21.82

-26.87

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-11.68

55.27

102.53

-153.89

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.97

-6.3

5.36

4.02

Op profit growth

35.01

136.68

-241.84

-85

EBIT growth

30.75

250.97

-181.2

-83.32

Net profit growth

-2,832.14

-96.58

-54.26

-63.23

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anil Chaudhry

Chairperson

Namrata Kaul

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhumika Sood

Non Executive Director

Amol Pathak

Independent Director

Pravin Kumar Purang

Non Executive Director

Deepak Sharma

Managing Director & CEO

Udai Singh

WTD & Additional Director

Chinmoy Das

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on March 12, 2011 with the name Smartgrid Automation Distribution and Switchgear Ltd. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd on December 8, 2011 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadar and Nagar Haveli. The Company designs, manufactures, builds, and services products and systems for electricity distribution in India and internationally. It offers distribution, medium power, and special transformers; substation automation systems, including power management systems, controllers and RTUs, communication elements, graphic user interfaces, engineering tools, SCADA and EMS gateways, and simulation tools; and ring main units. It also provides medium voltage distribution and grid automation products, such as Easergy T300, a remote terminal unit; EasyPact EXE, a vacuum circuit breaker; medium voltage switchgear; microgrids; digital substations; and Ecofit, a medium and low voltage equipment, as well as EcoStruxure grid, an IoT-enabled open and interoperable platform.The business of the company comprises of the demerged undertaking that was transferred to it by ALSTOM T&D pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger, which became effective on November 26, 2011. The company has 9 manufacturing facilities in India spread over 5 locations, i.e. in Vadodara (3 units), Kolkata (2 units), Chennai (1 unit), Naini (2 units) and Noida (1
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹750.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd is ₹17939.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd is 95.51 and 47.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd is ₹402 and ₹980 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd?

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.15%, 3 Years at 93.09%, 1 Year at 96.23%, 6 Month at -16.24%, 3 Month at -0.14% and 1 Month at -4.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 5.59 %
Public - 19.41 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

