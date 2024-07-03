Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹790
Prev. Close₹786.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,135.66
Day's High₹796.7
Day's Low₹748.8
52 Week's High₹980
52 Week's Low₹402
Book Value₹12.32
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,939.67
P/E95.51
EPS8.24
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
67.72
67.72
67.72
67.72
Preference Capital
255.54
242.1
230.03
218.44
Reserves
143.93
-1.16
-116.12
-148.7
Net Worth
467.19
308.66
181.63
137.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,530.33
1,297.12
1,384.41
1,313.97
yoy growth (%)
17.97
-6.3
5.36
4.02
Raw materials
-1,081.41
-896.28
-983.04
-936.34
As % of sales
70.66
69.09
71
71.26
Employee costs
-210.36
-184.73
-209.5
-184.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
30.22
12
-30.92
-64.67
Depreciation
-17.27
-22.08
-21.82
-26.87
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-11.68
55.27
102.53
-153.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.97
-6.3
5.36
4.02
Op profit growth
35.01
136.68
-241.84
-85
EBIT growth
30.75
250.97
-181.2
-83.32
Net profit growth
-2,832.14
-96.58
-54.26
-63.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anil Chaudhry
Chairperson
Namrata Kaul
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhumika Sood
Non Executive Director
Amol Pathak
Independent Director
Pravin Kumar Purang
Non Executive Director
Deepak Sharma
Managing Director & CEO
Udai Singh
WTD & Additional Director
Chinmoy Das
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on March 12, 2011 with the name Smartgrid Automation Distribution and Switchgear Ltd. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd on December 8, 2011 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadar and Nagar Haveli. The Company designs, manufactures, builds, and services products and systems for electricity distribution in India and internationally. It offers distribution, medium power, and special transformers; substation automation systems, including power management systems, controllers and RTUs, communication elements, graphic user interfaces, engineering tools, SCADA and EMS gateways, and simulation tools; and ring main units. It also provides medium voltage distribution and grid automation products, such as Easergy T300, a remote terminal unit; EasyPact EXE, a vacuum circuit breaker; medium voltage switchgear; microgrids; digital substations; and Ecofit, a medium and low voltage equipment, as well as EcoStruxure grid, an IoT-enabled open and interoperable platform.The business of the company comprises of the demerged undertaking that was transferred to it by ALSTOM T&D pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger, which became effective on November 26, 2011. The company has 9 manufacturing facilities in India spread over 5 locations, i.e. in Vadodara (3 units), Kolkata (2 units), Chennai (1 unit), Naini (2 units) and Noida (1
Read More
The Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹750.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd is ₹17939.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd is 95.51 and 47.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd is ₹402 and ₹980 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.15%, 3 Years at 93.09%, 1 Year at 96.23%, 6 Month at -16.24%, 3 Month at -0.14% and 1 Month at -4.82%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.