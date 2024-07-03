Summary

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on March 12, 2011 with the name Smartgrid Automation Distribution and Switchgear Ltd. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd on December 8, 2011 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadar and Nagar Haveli. The Company designs, manufactures, builds, and services products and systems for electricity distribution in India and internationally. It offers distribution, medium power, and special transformers; substation automation systems, including power management systems, controllers and RTUs, communication elements, graphic user interfaces, engineering tools, SCADA and EMS gateways, and simulation tools; and ring main units. It also provides medium voltage distribution and grid automation products, such as Easergy T300, a remote terminal unit; EasyPact EXE, a vacuum circuit breaker; medium voltage switchgear; microgrids; digital substations; and Ecofit, a medium and low voltage equipment, as well as EcoStruxure grid, an IoT-enabled open and interoperable platform.The business of the company comprises of the demerged undertaking that was transferred to it by ALSTOM T&D pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger, which became effective on November 26, 2011. The company has 9 manufacturing facilities in India spread over 5 locations, i.e. in Vadodara (3 units), Kolkata (2 units), Chennai (1 unit), Naini (2 units) and Noida (1

Read More