Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on March 12, 2011 with the name Smartgrid Automation Distribution and Switchgear Ltd. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd on December 8, 2011 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadar and Nagar Haveli. The Company designs, manufactures, builds, and services products and systems for electricity distribution in India and internationally. It offers distribution, medium power, and special transformers; substation automation systems, including power management systems, controllers and RTUs, communication elements, graphic user interfaces, engineering tools, SCADA and EMS gateways, and simulation tools; and ring main units. It also provides medium voltage distribution and grid automation products, such as Easergy T300, a remote terminal unit; EasyPact EXE, a vacuum circuit breaker; medium voltage switchgear; microgrids; digital substations; and Ecofit, a medium and low voltage equipment, as well as EcoStruxure grid, an IoT-enabled open and interoperable platform.The business of the company comprises of the demerged undertaking that was transferred to it by ALSTOM T&D pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger, which became effective on November 26, 2011. The company has 9 manufacturing facilities in India spread over 5 locations, i.e. in Vadodara (3 units), Kolkata (2 units), Chennai (1 unit), Naini (2 units) and Noida (1 unit) and has 4 regional offices and 13 branch/sales offices located across the country.The companys major customers are electrical distribution (utilities) and power generation companies in public as well as private sector and companies in electro-intensive industry particularly oil & gas and metals related.During FY 2017-18, the Company received several major orders of Solution Business in the turnkey project business segment as below:Sterlite Technologies Limited placed an order with Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited for 110 kV Intake Substation along with associated transmission lines and civil works for their expansion project at Aurangabad (Maharashtra).Reliance Infrastructure Limited, an existing customer awarded an order for Design, Supply & Installation of SCADA compatible two numbers of E- House for Mumbai electrical distribution.The Company won an order for Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 33/11 kV S/SforTibbia College, Delhi from BSES Yamuna Power Limited.Grasim Industries Limited, a Birla Group company, awarded an order or Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of SCADA compatible 66/11 kV Intake Substation for their plant expansion near Vadodara (Gujarat).The Company received an order on Design, Supply and Installation of 132/11 KV Bay extension for JSW Steel plant at Salem (Tamil Nadu). The Company received an order from L&T (EESL) for Head-End System for Smart Meters in UP& Haryana.During FY 2017-18, the Company executed glass manufacturing project of Design, Engineering, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 11 kV Switchgears, Transformers and associated equipments required for providing input supply to Saint Gobain plant expansion in Chennai. The project was successfully commissioned within the contractual timelines and to the complete satisfaction of customer.In FY 2017-18, the Company completed Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 11/132 kV Transformer Extension Bay for Assam Electricity Generating Power Station. MVA generating transformers were successfully designed manufactured supplied with complete installation, testing and commissioning at site.The Company supplied and commissioned equipment for 500 MW solar projects, increasing their share of total capacity to 3.5 GW in 2017-18. In 2018, the Company completed the execution of the integrated greenfield Smart City, Atal Nagar. It commissioned the Glass Plant, Project - GAURAV in Aurangabad. It completed new 33/11 kV GIS Sub-Station on turnkey basis for BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), Delhi.