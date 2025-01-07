iifl-logo-icon 1
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

762.5
(2.18%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,530.33

1,297.12

1,384.41

1,313.97

yoy growth (%)

17.97

-6.3

5.36

4.02

Raw materials

-1,081.41

-896.28

-983.04

-936.34

As % of sales

70.66

69.09

71

71.26

Employee costs

-210.36

-184.73

-209.5

-184.57

As % of sales

13.74

14.24

15.13

14.04

Other costs

-152.47

-152.35

-164.92

-212.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.96

11.74

11.91

16.13

Operating profit

86.08

63.75

26.93

-18.99

OPM

5.62

4.91

1.94

-1.44

Depreciation

-17.27

-22.08

-21.82

-26.87

Interest expense

-48.48

-48.19

-48.07

-43.55

Other income

9.9

18.52

12.04

24.74

Profit before tax

30.22

12

-30.92

-64.67

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

30.22

12

-30.92

-64.67

Exceptional items

-2.6

-13.01

1.35

0

Net profit

27.62

-1.01

-29.57

-64.67

yoy growth (%)

-2,832.14

-96.58

-54.26

-63.23

NPM

1.8

-0.07

-2.13

-4.92

