|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,530.33
1,297.12
1,384.41
1,313.97
yoy growth (%)
17.97
-6.3
5.36
4.02
Raw materials
-1,081.41
-896.28
-983.04
-936.34
As % of sales
70.66
69.09
71
71.26
Employee costs
-210.36
-184.73
-209.5
-184.57
As % of sales
13.74
14.24
15.13
14.04
Other costs
-152.47
-152.35
-164.92
-212.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.96
11.74
11.91
16.13
Operating profit
86.08
63.75
26.93
-18.99
OPM
5.62
4.91
1.94
-1.44
Depreciation
-17.27
-22.08
-21.82
-26.87
Interest expense
-48.48
-48.19
-48.07
-43.55
Other income
9.9
18.52
12.04
24.74
Profit before tax
30.22
12
-30.92
-64.67
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
30.22
12
-30.92
-64.67
Exceptional items
-2.6
-13.01
1.35
0
Net profit
27.62
-1.01
-29.57
-64.67
yoy growth (%)
-2,832.14
-96.58
-54.26
-63.23
NPM
1.8
-0.07
-2.13
-4.92
