Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
67.72
67.72
67.72
67.72
Preference Capital
255.54
242.1
230.03
218.44
Reserves
143.93
-1.16
-116.12
-148.7
Net Worth
467.19
308.66
181.63
137.46
Minority Interest
Debt
375.81
376.39
360.42
410.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
62.29
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
905.29
685.05
542.05
548
Fixed Assets
433.04
333.9
313.28
307.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
55.89
0
0
0
Networking Capital
369.06
331.59
192.67
217.55
Inventories
296.81
297.39
225.75
220.25
Inventory Days
53.84
61.97
Sundry Debtors
655.89
545.93
454.04
426.39
Debtor Days
108.29
119.98
Other Current Assets
148.5
159.26
140.54
171.99
Sundry Creditors
-446.61
-485.66
-461.08
-431.3
Creditor Days
109.97
121.36
Other Current Liabilities
-285.53
-185.33
-166.58
-169.78
Cash
47.3
19.56
36.11
22.95
Total Assets
905.29
685.05
542.06
548.01
