iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

746.25
(-5.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd

Schneider Elect. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

30.22

12

-30.92

-64.67

Depreciation

-17.27

-22.08

-21.82

-26.87

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-11.68

55.27

102.53

-153.89

Other operating items

Operating

1.26

45.18

49.77

-245.43

Capital expenditure

23.37

3.02

0.65

32.07

Free cash flow

24.63

48.2

50.43

-213.36

Equity raised

-241.05

-248.23

-162.57

240.8

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

770.96

776.9

203.76

143.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

554.54

576.86

91.61

171.18

Schneider Elect. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.