Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
30.22
12
-30.92
-64.67
Depreciation
-17.27
-22.08
-21.82
-26.87
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-11.68
55.27
102.53
-153.89
Other operating items
Operating
1.26
45.18
49.77
-245.43
Capital expenditure
23.37
3.02
0.65
32.07
Free cash flow
24.63
48.2
50.43
-213.36
Equity raised
-241.05
-248.23
-162.57
240.8
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
770.96
776.9
203.76
143.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
554.54
576.86
91.61
171.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.