Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In continuation to our letter no. SEIL/Sec./SE/2024-25/57 dated September 26 2024 regarding the notice for closure of trading window and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that meeting of the Board of Directors of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited (Company) is scheduled on Thursday November 14 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Companys Unaudited Financial Results for 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the corresponding period. Stakeholders may visit the website of the Company (https://infra-in.se.com/en/index.jsp) for further details. Please take the above on record. Unaduited Financial Results for period ended September 30 2024 is enclosed with limited review report. The report of auditors is unmodified opinion, please take on record. In continuation to our letter no. SEIL/Sec./SE/2024-25/65 dated November 5, 2024, regarding the notice of Board Meeting, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited (Company) at their meeting held today, i.e. November 14, 2024, have inter-alia, considered and approved: a) The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 b) The appointment of Mr. Chinmoy Das as an Additional Director and Whole-Time Director (WTD) of the Company, for a consecutive period of three (3) years w.e.f. November 14, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. Attached intimation (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), please be hereby informed that, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Board of Directors of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited (Company) at their meeting held today, i.e. August 29, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved, appointment of Mr. Sumit Goel (Membership No. FCS 6661) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (designated as Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with immediate effect. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, please be informed that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on August 29, 2024, approved appointment of Mr. Sumit Goel as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) effective from August 29, 2024. Intimation in this regard is enclosed herewith. Read less..

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Companys Unaudited Financial Results for 1st quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the corresponding period. Results Change in Secretarial auditors Outcome of Board Meeting - Change in Secretarial Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Companys Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and the financial year ended March 31 2024 among other business matters. The Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 In continuation to our letter no. SEIL/Sec./SE/2023-24/07 dated May 16, 2024, regarding the notice of the Board Meeting, please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. May 23, 2024, have inter-alia, considered and approved: a) The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, upon recommendation of the Audit Committee at its meeting held earlier during the day. b) Change in designation of Mr. Amol Phatak from Whole-Time Director to Non-Executive Non- Independent Director with effect from June 10, 2024, upon recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee at its meeting held earlier during the day. In view of the above, please find enclosed herewith the Audited Financial Results with Auditors Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024

Intimation regarding appoval of Postal Ballot Notice and related matters by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e. March 7, 2024

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024