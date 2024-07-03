SectorIT - Software
Open₹727.85
Prev. Close₹721.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹8,524.88
Day's High₹727.85
Day's Low₹692.55
52 Week's High₹1,248
52 Week's Low₹660.25
Book Value₹52.44
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,323.6
P/E49.45
EPS14.54
Divi. Yield1.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.45
13.44
13.57
13.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
582.14
553.89
686.83
652.87
Net Worth
595.59
567.33
700.4
666.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,246.87
891.87
1,060.37
691.93
yoy growth (%)
39.8
-15.89
53.24
38.74
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-48.22
-21.53
-18.75
-13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
153.84
156.74
-191.07
6.37
Depreciation
-6.43
-7.11
-320.7
-48.91
Tax paid
-35.15
-37.91
40.88
6.71
Working capital
41.77
-25.91
117.47
57.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.8
-15.89
53.24
38.74
Op profit growth
-0.01
5.48
149.35
608.5
EBIT growth
-1.81
-184.61
-3,007.41
-521.3
Net profit growth
-25.14
-179.7
-1,619.39
-2,182.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,927.79
3,354.55
3,205.97
2,341.47
1,942.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,927.79
3,354.55
3,205.97
2,341.47
1,942.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
42.64
26.2
16.13
21.93
12.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & CEO
D Uday Kumar Reddy
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sanjay Kapoor
Executive Director
Deepak Satyaprakash Goyal
Lead Independent Director
Rahul Khanna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Seshanuradha Chava
Independent Director
Ram Sewak Sharma
Additional Director
Francois Ortalo-Magne
Additional Director
Naiyya Saggi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tanla Platforms Ltd
Summary
Tanla Platforms Ltd. (TPL), an end-to-end solutions provider, catering to customers worldwide in the telecom infrastructure, telecom services (products and custom development), offshore software development and maintenance sectors. The Company incorporated in July 28th, 1995 and has its software development centre in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India, and worldwide marketing office in U.K. Telecom Infrastructure Solutions have been at the core of Tanlas operations. Tanla has the distinction of being one of the first few companies in India to focus on integrated solutions and products for the wireless world. TSL is an ISO 9001:2000 international quality system standard and ISO 27001-Information Security Certification Company. The Company had started its research and development on Short Messaging Services Centre (SMSC) during the year 2000 and also on WAP Gateway. In the year 2001, TSL had implemented its first SMSC and also started research and development on Optimal Routing Solutions (ORS). After a year, in 2002, the company had successfully implemented ORS, further, started research and development on SS7-based voice mail server. SS7 VMS was put into practice in the year 2003 and also in the same year, TSL had launched High-Density Media Servers. Tanla had witnessed tremendous growth over the years and had completed two acquisitions, acquired two companies as wholly owned subsidiaries, namely Tanla Solutions (UK) Limited (formerly known as Techserv Teleservices) and Smartnet
The Tanla Platforms Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹692.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tanla Platforms Ltd is ₹9323.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tanla Platforms Ltd is 49.45 and 16.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tanla Platforms Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tanla Platforms Ltd is ₹660.25 and ₹1248 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tanla Platforms Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.78%, 3 Years at -26.78%, 1 Year at -33.55%, 6 Month at -25.33%, 3 Month at -18.39% and 1 Month at 1.29%.
