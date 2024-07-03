iifl-logo-icon 1
Tanla Platforms Ltd Share Price

692.6
(-4.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:56 PM

  • Open727.85
  • Day's High727.85
  • 52 Wk High1,248
  • Prev. Close721.9
  • Day's Low692.55
  • 52 Wk Low 660.25
  • Turnover (lac)8,524.88
  • P/E49.45
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value52.44
  • EPS14.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,323.6
  • Div. Yield1.67
No Records Found

Tanla Platforms Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

727.85

Prev. Close

721.9

Turnover(Lac.)

8,524.88

Day's High

727.85

Day's Low

692.55

52 Week's High

1,248

52 Week's Low

660.25

Book Value

52.44

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,323.6

P/E

49.45

EPS

14.54

Divi. Yield

1.67

Tanla Platforms Ltd Corporate Action

4 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

Tanla Platforms Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Tanla Platforms Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.11%

Non-Promoter- 15.44%

Institutions: 15.44%

Non-Institutions: 40.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tanla Platforms Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.45

13.44

13.57

13.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

582.14

553.89

686.83

652.87

Net Worth

595.59

567.33

700.4

666.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,246.87

891.87

1,060.37

691.93

yoy growth (%)

39.8

-15.89

53.24

38.74

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-48.22

-21.53

-18.75

-13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

153.84

156.74

-191.07

6.37

Depreciation

-6.43

-7.11

-320.7

-48.91

Tax paid

-35.15

-37.91

40.88

6.71

Working capital

41.77

-25.91

117.47

57.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

39.8

-15.89

53.24

38.74

Op profit growth

-0.01

5.48

149.35

608.5

EBIT growth

-1.81

-184.61

-3,007.41

-521.3

Net profit growth

-25.14

-179.7

-1,619.39

-2,182.01

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,927.79

3,354.55

3,205.97

2,341.47

1,942.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,927.79

3,354.55

3,205.97

2,341.47

1,942.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

42.64

26.2

16.13

21.93

12.36

Tanla Platforms Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tanla Platforms Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & CEO

D Uday Kumar Reddy

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sanjay Kapoor

Executive Director

Deepak Satyaprakash Goyal

Lead Independent Director

Rahul Khanna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Seshanuradha Chava

Independent Director

Ram Sewak Sharma

Additional Director

Francois Ortalo-Magne

Additional Director

Naiyya Saggi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tanla Platforms Ltd

Summary

Tanla Platforms Ltd. (TPL), an end-to-end solutions provider, catering to customers worldwide in the telecom infrastructure, telecom services (products and custom development), offshore software development and maintenance sectors. The Company incorporated in July 28th, 1995 and has its software development centre in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India, and worldwide marketing office in U.K. Telecom Infrastructure Solutions have been at the core of Tanlas operations. Tanla has the distinction of being one of the first few companies in India to focus on integrated solutions and products for the wireless world. TSL is an ISO 9001:2000 international quality system standard and ISO 27001-Information Security Certification Company. The Company had started its research and development on Short Messaging Services Centre (SMSC) during the year 2000 and also on WAP Gateway. In the year 2001, TSL had implemented its first SMSC and also started research and development on Optimal Routing Solutions (ORS). After a year, in 2002, the company had successfully implemented ORS, further, started research and development on SS7-based voice mail server. SS7 VMS was put into practice in the year 2003 and also in the same year, TSL had launched High-Density Media Servers. Tanla had witnessed tremendous growth over the years and had completed two acquisitions, acquired two companies as wholly owned subsidiaries, namely Tanla Solutions (UK) Limited (formerly known as Techserv Teleservices) and Smartnet
Company FAQs

What is the Tanla Platforms Ltd share price today?

The Tanla Platforms Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹692.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tanla Platforms Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tanla Platforms Ltd is ₹9323.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tanla Platforms Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tanla Platforms Ltd is 49.45 and 16.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tanla Platforms Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tanla Platforms Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tanla Platforms Ltd is ₹660.25 and ₹1248 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tanla Platforms Ltd?

Tanla Platforms Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.78%, 3 Years at -26.78%, 1 Year at -33.55%, 6 Month at -25.33%, 3 Month at -18.39% and 1 Month at 1.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tanla Platforms Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tanla Platforms Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.12 %
Institutions - 15.44 %
Public - 40.44 %

