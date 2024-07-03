Summary

Tanla Platforms Ltd. (TPL), an end-to-end solutions provider, catering to customers worldwide in the telecom infrastructure, telecom services (products and custom development), offshore software development and maintenance sectors. The Company incorporated in July 28th, 1995 and has its software development centre in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India, and worldwide marketing office in U.K. Telecom Infrastructure Solutions have been at the core of Tanlas operations. Tanla has the distinction of being one of the first few companies in India to focus on integrated solutions and products for the wireless world. TSL is an ISO 9001:2000 international quality system standard and ISO 27001-Information Security Certification Company. The Company had started its research and development on Short Messaging Services Centre (SMSC) during the year 2000 and also on WAP Gateway. In the year 2001, TSL had implemented its first SMSC and also started research and development on Optimal Routing Solutions (ORS). After a year, in 2002, the company had successfully implemented ORS, further, started research and development on SS7-based voice mail server. SS7 VMS was put into practice in the year 2003 and also in the same year, TSL had launched High-Density Media Servers. Tanla had witnessed tremendous growth over the years and had completed two acquisitions, acquired two companies as wholly owned subsidiaries, namely Tanla Solutions (UK) Limited (formerly known as Techserv Teleservices) and Smartnet

