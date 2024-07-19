Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,246.87
891.87
1,060.37
691.93
yoy growth (%)
39.8
-15.89
53.24
38.74
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-48.22
-21.53
-18.75
-13
As % of sales
3.86
2.41
1.76
1.87
Other costs
-1,065.53
-737.2
-915.39
-628.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
85.45
82.65
86.32
90.8
Operating profit
133.11
133.13
126.21
50.61
OPM
10.67
14.92
11.9
7.31
Depreciation
-6.43
-7.11
-320.7
-48.91
Interest expense
-0.15
-0.09
-5.72
0
Other income
27.31
30.82
9.13
4.67
Profit before tax
153.84
156.74
-191.07
6.37
Taxes
-35.15
-37.91
40.88
6.71
Tax rate
-22.85
-24.18
-21.39
105.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
118.68
118.83
-150.19
13.09
Exceptional items
0
39.72
-48.73
0
Net profit
118.68
158.55
-198.92
13.09
yoy growth (%)
-25.14
-179.7
-1,619.39
-2,182.01
NPM
9.51
17.77
-18.75
1.89
