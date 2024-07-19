iifl-logo-icon 1
Tanla Platforms Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

698
(1.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,246.87

891.87

1,060.37

691.93

yoy growth (%)

39.8

-15.89

53.24

38.74

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-48.22

-21.53

-18.75

-13

As % of sales

3.86

2.41

1.76

1.87

Other costs

-1,065.53

-737.2

-915.39

-628.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

85.45

82.65

86.32

90.8

Operating profit

133.11

133.13

126.21

50.61

OPM

10.67

14.92

11.9

7.31

Depreciation

-6.43

-7.11

-320.7

-48.91

Interest expense

-0.15

-0.09

-5.72

0

Other income

27.31

30.82

9.13

4.67

Profit before tax

153.84

156.74

-191.07

6.37

Taxes

-35.15

-37.91

40.88

6.71

Tax rate

-22.85

-24.18

-21.39

105.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

118.68

118.83

-150.19

13.09

Exceptional items

0

39.72

-48.73

0

Net profit

118.68

158.55

-198.92

13.09

yoy growth (%)

-25.14

-179.7

-1,619.39

-2,182.01

NPM

9.51

17.77

-18.75

1.89

