Tanla Platforms Ltd Balance Sheet

671
(-0.52%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:44:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.45

13.44

13.57

13.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

582.14

553.89

686.83

652.87

Net Worth

595.59

567.33

700.4

666.47

Minority Interest

Debt

255

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

850.59

567.33

700.4

666.47

Fixed Assets

31.65

29.28

31.47

31.41

Intangible Assets

Investments

701.15

327.42

327.97

329.46

Deferred Tax Asset Net

17.2

22.55

28.13

37.14

Networking Capital

37.28

73.53

112.3

28.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

263.41

176.31

234.15

200.72

Debtor Days

68.54

82.14

Other Current Assets

252.76

218.01

296.74

153.98

Sundry Creditors

-327.6

-231.5

-309.46

-247.56

Creditor Days

90.58

101.31

Other Current Liabilities

-151.29

-89.29

-109.13

-79.09

Cash

63.32

114.55

200.54

240.4

Total Assets

850.6

567.33

700.41

666.46

