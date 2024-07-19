Tanla Platforms Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.45
13.44
13.57
13.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
582.14
553.89
686.83
652.87
Net Worth
595.59
567.33
700.4
666.47
Minority Interest
Debt
255
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
850.59
567.33
700.4
666.47
Fixed Assets
31.65
29.28
31.47
31.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
701.15
327.42
327.97
329.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
17.2
22.55
28.13
37.14
Networking Capital
37.28
73.53
112.3
28.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
263.41
176.31
234.15
200.72
Debtor Days
68.54
82.14
Other Current Assets
252.76
218.01
296.74
153.98
Sundry Creditors
-327.6
-231.5
-309.46
-247.56
Creditor Days
90.58
101.31
Other Current Liabilities
-151.29
-89.29
-109.13
-79.09
Cash
63.32
114.55
200.54
240.4
Total Assets
850.6
567.33
700.41
666.46
