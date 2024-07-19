iifl-logo-icon 1
Tanla Platforms Ltd Cash Flow Statement

690.85
(-4.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Tanla Platforms FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

153.84

156.74

-191.07

6.37

Depreciation

-6.43

-7.11

-320.7

-48.91

Tax paid

-35.15

-37.91

40.88

6.71

Working capital

41.77

-25.91

117.47

57.14

Other operating items

Operating

154.01

85.8

-353.42

21.31

Capital expenditure

422.93

-410.34

-20.26

24.75

Free cash flow

576.94

-324.53

-373.68

46.06

Equity raised

1,220.98

1,161.36

1,509.47

1,273.31

Investing

-1.48

39.61

236

1.11

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

13.58

0

3.37

Net in cash

1,796.44

890.01

1,371.78

1,323.86

