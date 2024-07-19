Tanla Platforms Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
153.84
156.74
-191.07
6.37
Depreciation
-6.43
-7.11
-320.7
-48.91
Tax paid
-35.15
-37.91
40.88
6.71
Working capital
41.77
-25.91
117.47
57.14
Other operating items
Operating
154.01
85.8
-353.42
21.31
Capital expenditure
422.93
-410.34
-20.26
24.75
Free cash flow
576.94
-324.53
-373.68
46.06
Equity raised
1,220.98
1,161.36
1,509.47
1,273.31
Investing
-1.48
39.61
236
1.11
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
13.58
0
3.37
Net in cash
1,796.44
890.01
1,371.78
1,323.86
