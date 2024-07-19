Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.92
20.51
93.51
26.82
Op profit growth
61.53
134.27
91.29
48.37
EBIT growth
62.43
-330.49
-628.94
170.29
Net profit growth
51.42
-268.65
-808.1
56.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.83
18.51
9.52
9.63
EBIT margin
21.06
17.75
-9.28
3.39
Net profit margin
16.82
15.21
-10.86
2.97
RoCE
58.6
51.83
-23.85
4.56
RoNW
11.99
11.16
-7.39
1.05
RoA
11.69
11.09
-6.98
0.99
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
39.73
26.18
-14.47
2.58
Dividend per share
2
2
0
0.35
Cash EPS
36.71
23.27
-40.34
-3.75
Book value per share
99.74
65.65
48.07
62.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
38.43
31.19
-3.35
14.34
P/CEPS
41.59
35.09
-1.2
-9.85
P/B
15.31
12.43
1
0.58
EV/EBIDTA
27.81
23.12
2.59
3.09
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
3.81
-0.48
11.3
Tax payout
-20
-14.13
-13.95
-10.81
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
53.13
54.47
59.51
93.31
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-86.31
-75.25
-50.19
-88.59
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-511
-386.88
28.11
-105.46
Net debt / equity
-0.59
-0.64
-0.27
-0.13
Net debt / op. profit
-1.15
-1.33
-1.05
-0.98
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.95
-3.67
-5.6
-2.28
Other costs
-74.2
-77.81
-84.86
-88.08
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
