Tanla Platforms Ltd Key Ratios

660.85
(-0.77%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:04:59 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.92

20.51

93.51

26.82

Op profit growth

61.53

134.27

91.29

48.37

EBIT growth

62.43

-330.49

-628.94

170.29

Net profit growth

51.42

-268.65

-808.1

56.06

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

21.83

18.51

9.52

9.63

EBIT margin

21.06

17.75

-9.28

3.39

Net profit margin

16.82

15.21

-10.86

2.97

RoCE

58.6

51.83

-23.85

4.56

RoNW

11.99

11.16

-7.39

1.05

RoA

11.69

11.09

-6.98

0.99

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

39.73

26.18

-14.47

2.58

Dividend per share

2

2

0

0.35

Cash EPS

36.71

23.27

-40.34

-3.75

Book value per share

99.74

65.65

48.07

62.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

38.43

31.19

-3.35

14.34

P/CEPS

41.59

35.09

-1.2

-9.85

P/B

15.31

12.43

1

0.58

EV/EBIDTA

27.81

23.12

2.59

3.09

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

3.81

-0.48

11.3

Tax payout

-20

-14.13

-13.95

-10.81

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

53.13

54.47

59.51

93.31

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-86.31

-75.25

-50.19

-88.59

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-511

-386.88

28.11

-105.46

Net debt / equity

-0.59

-0.64

-0.27

-0.13

Net debt / op. profit

-1.15

-1.33

-1.05

-0.98

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.95

-3.67

-5.6

-2.28

Other costs

-74.2

-77.81

-84.86

-88.08

