Tanla Approves ₹175 Crore Share Buyback at ₹875 Per Share via Tender Offer

Tanla Platforms Ltd. has announced a share buyback worth up to ₹175 crore, as the company looks to return excess capital to shareholders amid a mixed financial performance in the March quarter. The buyback will be carried out through the tender offer route, with the company planning to repurchase up to 20 lakh equity shares at a price of ₹875 per share. This represents about 1.49% of its total equity capital.

Based on the company’s audited financials as of March 31, 2025, the buyback amount translates to roughly 24.81% of standalone and 7.78% of consolidated paid-up capital and free reserves.

The proposal will be placed before shareholders for approval via a special resolution, to be passed through remote e-voting and postal ballot. The record date to determine eligible shareholders will be disclosed later.

Q4 Performance Highlights:

Tanla’s Net profit declined 9.9% year-on-year to ₹117.3 crore for the March quarter. This is down from ₹130.2 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose slightly by 1.9% to ₹1,024.4 crore. EBITDA stood at ₹163.4 crore, also up by 1.9%, but the EBITDA margin held flat at 16%, reflecting limited efficiency gains despite top-line growth.

Interim Dividend:

In addition to the buyback, the board has declared a second interim dividend of ₹6 per share for FY25. The record date for dividend eligibility is April 30, 2025. The combination of a cash buyback and dividend payout indicates the company’s intent to maintain investor confidence while managing short-term headwinds in performance.

