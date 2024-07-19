Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, inter-alia discussed and approved the following: Approved interim dividend of 600% i.e., Rs. 6.00 (Rupees Six only) per equity share of Re.1/- each on the equity share capital of the Company and fixed February 05, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of Interim Dividend. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:15 PM IST and concluded at 05:35 PM IST.