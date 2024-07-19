iifl-logo-icon 1
Tanla Platforms Ltd Dividend

664.9
(0.82%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Tanla Platforms CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend25 Apr 202418 Jul 202418 Jul 20246600Final
Recommended the Final Dividend of Rs. 6/- (600%) per Equity Share, of face value of Re. 1/- each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company Intimation of Record Date for payment of Final Dividend on Equity Shares for the FY24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)
Dividend23 Jan 20245 Feb 20245 Feb 20246600Interim
Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, inter-alia discussed and approved the following: Approved interim dividend of 600% i.e., Rs. 6.00 (Rupees Six only) per equity share of Re.1/- each on the equity share capital of the Company and fixed February 05, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of Interim Dividend. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:15 PM IST and concluded at 05:35 PM IST.

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

