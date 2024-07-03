Tanla Platforms Ltd Summary

Tanla Platforms Ltd. (TPL), an end-to-end solutions provider, catering to customers worldwide in the telecom infrastructure, telecom services (products and custom development), offshore software development and maintenance sectors. The Company incorporated in July 28th, 1995 and has its software development centre in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India, and worldwide marketing office in U.K. Telecom Infrastructure Solutions have been at the core of Tanlas operations. Tanla has the distinction of being one of the first few companies in India to focus on integrated solutions and products for the wireless world. TSL is an ISO 9001:2000 international quality system standard and ISO 27001-Information Security Certification Company. The Company had started its research and development on Short Messaging Services Centre (SMSC) during the year 2000 and also on WAP Gateway. In the year 2001, TSL had implemented its first SMSC and also started research and development on Optimal Routing Solutions (ORS). After a year, in 2002, the company had successfully implemented ORS, further, started research and development on SS7-based voice mail server. SS7 VMS was put into practice in the year 2003 and also in the same year, TSL had launched High-Density Media Servers. Tanla had witnessed tremendous growth over the years and had completed two acquisitions, acquired two companies as wholly owned subsidiaries, namely Tanla Solutions (UK) Limited (formerly known as Techserv Teleservices) and Smartnet Communication Systems of Delhi in December of the year 2004. Merger with Smartnet, formed by three IIT graduates, gave Tanla excellent human capital along with fantastic clientele like HSBC, ABN AMRO, ICICI, Prudential, ICI, Coca Cola, and Indiabulls. This merger brought in new focus areas like .NET, Business Intelligence, Enterprise Applications etc. TSL had acquired Mobizar Limited (now known as Tanla Mobile Limited) as a wholly owned subsidiary in September of the year 2005 through Tanla Solutions (UK) Limited. Also in the same year started the research and development work on Telemetry. The Companys Follow-on Public Offer was made in December of the year 2006 and also in the identical year of 2006, established business relationships with renowned telecom operators like Vodafone, 02, Orange. In February of the year 2007, TSL had unveiled plans for international expansion into North America, South East Asia and Australia at the 3GSM event in Barcelona. During the same year 2007, the company had extended the UK footprint into Ireland by the revenue sharing agreements for mobile payments and premium messaging services with all Irish Mobile Operators including 3, O2, Meteor and Vodafone. Tanla Solutions, through its subsidiary Tanla Mobile, had commenced its US operations in October of the year 2007. As at February of the year 2008, Tanla Mobile, a subsidiary of Tanla Solutions, unveiled its benchmark-setting guide to mobile marketing and advertising. Aiming to cast light on the complexities of this increasingly critical communications channel, the guide provides a clear, unbiased view of the current market. TSL had acquired Openbit Oy, Finland in June of the same year 2008 by its subsidiary Tanla Mobile Asia Pacific Pte for USD 18.60 million.During the year 2009, Company formed a joint venture with Zed Worldwide Holdings SL to introduce world-class mobile content. TheCompany had 14 subsidiaries situated globally. In April 2010, Company acquired a further stake of 15% in Tanla Oy. It completed technical and personnel integration consequent to complete stake acquisition. During the year 2010, Company incorporated Tanla Mobile Private Limited, a SEZ Company and whollyowned subsidiary of Tanla Solutions Limited and TZ Mobile Private Limited , a joint venture company(JVC), with Zed Worldwide Holdings SL, Spain.The Company had 4 subsidiaries and 4 step down subsidiary companies as on March 31, 2014.On August 20th, 2018, Tanla acquired 100% of Karix Mobile (formerly known as mGage India) and its wholly owned subsidiary Unicel from GSO Capital Partners, a Blackstone Company, at value of Rs. 340 Crore.During year 2019, Company acquired Karix Mobile Private Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary Unicel Technologies Ltd and made Karix its wholly owned subsidiary. It launched the worlds fist blockchain-enabled commercial communication stack Trubloq atthe Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona in February, 2019.On 30th September, 2019 a petition was filed with the Hyderabad Bench of Honble NCLT for Scheme of Merger of Karix Mobile Private Limited and Unicel Technologies Private Limited with Tanla Corporation Private Limited , wholly owned subsidiary company of Tanla Solutions Limited, the Honble NCLT pronounced its Order on June 30, 2020, approving the Scheme. -Pursuant to Order of Honble NCLT, Karix Mobile Private Limited and Unicel Technologies Private Limited merged into Tanla Corporation Private Limited and name of Tanla Corporation Private Limited changed to Karix Mobile Private Limited w.e.f. August 19, 2020.Tanla Digital Labs Private Limited, (WoS of Tanla Platforms Limited) incorporated a WoS named Tanla Digital Labs Private Limited in the London, United Kingdom on June 22, 2022, which was subsequently renamed as Tanla Digital Labs UK Private Limited on August 9, 2022. ValueFirst Digital Media Private Limited was acquired by Tanla Platforms Limited on July 03, 2023 and it became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with effect from July 03, 2023.