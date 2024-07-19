Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

Appointment of Ms. Naiyya Saggi as an Independent Director

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

Tanla Platforms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Tanla Platforms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 28 Jun 2024

Outcome Of The Board Meeting- Fixed Date For 28th AGM of the Company

Board Meeting 15 Jun 2024 15 Jun 2024

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

Tanla Platforms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. to recommend a final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. As per attached file (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024

We hereby inform you that, the Board, at their meeting held on February 21, 2024, approved the Postal Ballot Notice to seek approval of the shareholders for the appointment of Dr. Ram Sewak Sharma (Dr. Sharma), DIN: 02166194, as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company, for a period of five consecutive years, w.e.f. January 08, 2024 up to January 07, 2029. Postal Ballot Notice shall be sent to the shareholders in due course and the same shall be filed with the exchanges. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 05:00 PM IST and concluded at 05:15 PM IST. This is for your information and records.

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024