|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Dec 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|Appointment of Ms. Naiyya Saggi as an Independent Director
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|Tanla Platforms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|Tanla Platforms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Jun 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|Outcome Of The Board Meeting- Fixed Date For 28th AGM of the Company
|Board Meeting
|15 Jun 2024
|15 Jun 2024
|As per attchement
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|15 Apr 2024
|Tanla Platforms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. to recommend a final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. As per attached file (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|We hereby inform you that, the Board, at their meeting held on February 21, 2024, approved the Postal Ballot Notice to seek approval of the shareholders for the appointment of Dr. Ram Sewak Sharma (Dr. Sharma), DIN: 02166194, as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company, for a period of five consecutive years, w.e.f. January 08, 2024 up to January 07, 2029. Postal Ballot Notice shall be sent to the shareholders in due course and the same shall be filed with the exchanges. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 05:00 PM IST and concluded at 05:15 PM IST. This is for your information and records.
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|Tanla Platforms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 2. Payment of Interim Dividend if any for the FY 2023-24. Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, inter-alia discussed and approved the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company and noted the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors, M/s. MSKA & Associates, for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (Annexure 1). 2. Approved interim dividend of 600% i.e., Rs. 6.00 (Rupees Six only) per equity share of Re.1/- each on the equity share capital of the Company and fixed February 05, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of Interim Dividend. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:15 PM IST and concluded at 05:35 PM IST. Board approved interim dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.01.2024)
