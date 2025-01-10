To the Members of Tanla Platforms Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Tanla Platforms Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit andLoss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the " Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of report of branch auditor on separate audited financial statements of a branch in Dubai, UAE, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under secion 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us and with the consideration of report of the branch auditor referred to in the "Other Matters" section below is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in ouraudit 1 Revenue Recognition: Our audit procedures in respect of this area included: Refer to the disclosures related to Revenue Recognition in Note 2.10 to the Financial State- ments. 1. Assessed the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies are in compliance with Ind AS115 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers (IndAS 115). The Company provides mobile messaging and payment solutions for Application to Peer (A2P) messaging services. The messaging platform has advanced security, reliability, analytics, service levels along with the proven ability to process the largest volume of messages per second. 2. Understood and evaluated the integrity of the general information and technology control environment and performed test on mitigating manual controls as applicable. Considering the nature of business in which Company operates, there is complexity of the IT systems, significance of volumes of data processed by the IT systems, the impact of changing pricing models and inherent risk in relation to accuracy and completeness of revenue recognition. 3. Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of relevant controls in respect of revenue recognition and measurement. Hence due to the above complexities, sig- nificant volume of data processed through operations in a highly competitive marketplace coupled with the impact of changing pricing models, we have considered this as a key audit matter. 4. Performed substantive testing on test check basis and verified supporting documentation for revenue transactions recorded during the year which included sales invoices, customer contracts and bank statements; apart from that performed analytical procedures. 5. Evaluated contracts (on a test check basis) including management discussion with an objective to ascertain whether the same are onerous in nature. 6. Tested inter se reconciliations between relevant IT systems reports with general ledger, and performed verification of revenue recognised, deferred and unbilled revenue. 7. Assessed disclosures in the Financial Statements in respect of revenue, as specified in Ind AS 115. 2 Assessment for impairment of investments: Our audit procedures in respect of this area included: Refer Note 2.8 to the accompanying Financial Statements for accounting policies and Note 5 for financial disclosures with respect to carrying value of investments in subsidiaries. 1. Assessed the Companys impairment accounting policies are in compliance line with Ind AS 36 - Impairment of Assets (Ind AS 36). The Company has non-current investments in unlisted subsidiaries aggregating to Rs. 70,115.23 lakhs (Net of impairment provision) as at March 31, 2024 which is 52.74% of the total assets of the Company. We considered the valuation of such investments to be significant to the audit, because of the materiality of the investments to the Financial Statements of the Company and the sensitivity thereof to the various unobservable valuation inputs, uncer- tain future cash flows and assumptions that require considerable judgement. 2. Obtained an understanding from the management with respect to process and controls followed by the Company to perform impairment test related to investments. The management assesses at least annually the existence of impairment indicators of each unlisted investment. The determination of re- coverable amounts of the unlisted investments relies on managements estimates of future cash flows and their judgement with respect to the investees performance. 3. Assessed the Companys internal controls over preparation of annual budgets and future forecasts for the subsidiaries and the approach followed for impairment test and key assumptions applied. Hence, due to the materiality of the impair- ment amount in the context of the Financial Statements and significant degree of judge - ment and subjectivity involved in the estimates and key assumptions used as above, this is considered to be the area which requires significant audit focus and accordingly, the matter is determined as a key audit matter. 4. Assessed the appropriateness of the valuation methodology applied and reasonableness of the assumptions used i.e., the discount rate and long-term growth rates used in the forecast including comparison to economic and industry forecasts where appropriate. 5. Assessed the reasonableness of the revenue and margin projections, the historical accuracy of the Companys estimates and its ability to produce accurate long-term forecasts. 6. Verified the arithmetical / mathematical accuracy of the management computations. 7. Assessed and validated the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made by the management in the Financial Statements. 8. Ensured the compliance of Ind AS 36 with respect to disclosures.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management report, Chairmans statement, Directors report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting etc but does not include the Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon. The Management report, Chairmans statement, Directors report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting etc is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Management report, Chairmans statement, Directors report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting etc, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Financial Statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the Financial Statements. We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Financial Statements.

Other Matter

A branch is located outsideIndiawhosefinancialstatements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in their respective country and which has been audited by their auditor under generally accepted Auditing Standards applicable in their respective country. The Companys Management has converted the financial statements of such branch located outside India from accounting principles generally accepted in their respective country to accounting principles generally accepted in India. We have audited the conversion adjustments made by the Companys Management if any. Our opinion on the Financial Statements, in so far as it relates to the financial statements of such branch located outside India, is based on the report of branch auditor and the conversion adjustments prepared by the Management of the Company. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies(Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended.

(c) The report on the accounts of the branch offices of the Company audited under Section 143(8) of the Act by branch auditor has been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report. (d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(g) The reservation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies(Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended (h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C". (i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements Refer Note 42 to the Financial Statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. i. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. ii. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. iii. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material mis-statement. v. i. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with section 123 of the Act. ii. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. (Refer Note 37 to the Financial Statements) vi. With respect to reporting on audit trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, on the use of accounting software (Fasttrack and D365) used by the Company for maintaining its books of accounts, we report as follows. Based on our examination, the Company has used a tool for maintaining its books of account which does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. Accordingly, the audit trail facility has not been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the accounting tool/software.

The Company has also used a cloud-based accounting software which is operated and managed by a third-party software service provider, for maintaining its books of account. In the absence of independent service auditors report, we are unable to comment whether the software has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, nor are we able to comment on whether the audit trail feature was enabled in the said software and operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software. We are further unable to comment as to whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with.

3. In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder.

For M S K A & Associates

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W

Ananthakrishnan Govindan

Partner

Membership No. 205226

UDIN: 24221387BKELXI7221

Place: Hyderabad

Date: April 25,2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF TANLA PLATFORMS LIMITED

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: ? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. ? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act. We are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. ? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors. ? Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. ? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. ? Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements of the branch which are included in the Company to express an opinion on the Financial Statements. For the branch included in the Financial Statements, which have been audited by other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

For M S K A & Associates

Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W

Ananthakrishnan Govindan

Partner

Membership No.205226 UDIN: 24205226BKEAHY6806

Place: Hyderabad Date: April 25,2024

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF TANLA PLATFORMS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report] i. a. A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. a. b. Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification. c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties, where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company. d. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. e. According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. ii. a. The Company is involved in the business of rendering services and does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. b. During the year the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores in aggregate from Bank on the basis of security of current assets. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the Financial Statements, quarterly returns / statements filed with such Bank are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. iii. a. According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee, and/or provided security(ies) to other entities.

A. The details of such loan, advances, guarantee or security(ies) to subsidiaries are as follows:

Guarantees(Rs. in Lakhs) Loans (Rs.in Lakhs) Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year. 15,900.00 2,002.05 1,676.90 - Subsidiaries Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases 15,900.00 10,540.19 1,809.67 - Subsidiaries

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions in relation to grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans, investment made and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. c. In case of the loans and advances in the nature of loan are repayable on demand. As the Company has not demanded such loans and advances, we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest. (Refer reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) below). d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date as the loans and advances in the nature of loans are repayable on demand and the Company has not demanded such loans and advances in nature of loan (including receivable in nature of loan). e. According to the information explanation provided to us, the loan or advance in the nature of loan granted has not been demanded by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. f. According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has granted advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The details of the same are as follows:

All Parties (Rs. in Lakhs) Promoters (Rs. in Lakhs) Related Parties (Rs. in Lakhs) Aggregate amount of advances in nature of loans 1,809.25 - 1,809.25 - Repayable on demand Percentage of advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% 100%

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of loan, investments, guarantee and security made. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. vi. The provisions of sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the services of the Company. vii. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, employees state insurance, provident fund, income-tax, duty of customs, cess, and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities during the year.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of records of the Company, details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount De- manded (Rs. in Lakhs) Amount Paid Period to which the amount re- lates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Finance Act, 1992 Service tax due 193.00 - 2007-2010 CESTAT, Hyder- abad - Finance Act, 1992 Service tax due 136.71 - 2008-2011 CESTAT, Hyder- abad -

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Income-tax Assessment of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. ix. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised. Refer Note 17 to the Financial Statements. d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us and on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. e. According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ix)(f) of the order are not applicable to the Company. x. a. In our opinion and according to the information explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly, or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xi. a. Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit. b. Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. c. As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards. xiv. a. In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of our audit report, for the period under audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act in clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. b. The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. c. The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. d. According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any Core Investment Company (as part of its group). Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order are not applicable to the Company. xvii. Based on the overall review of Financial Statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (as disclosed in note 46 to the Financial Statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. The Company has not transferred the amount remaining unspent in respect of ongoing projects, to a Special Account till the date of our report. However, the time period for such transfer i.e., thirty days from the end of the financial year as permitted under the Sub-Section (6) of Section 135 of the Act, has not elapsed till the date of our report. xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report.

For M S K A & Associates

Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W

Ananthakrishnan Govindan

Partner

Membership No.205226 UDIN: 24205226BKEAHY6806

Place: Hyderabad Date: April 25,2024

ANNEXURE C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF TANLA PLATFORMS LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph 2(h) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Tanla Platforms Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31,

2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Tanla Platforms Lim -ited ("the Company") which includes its branch as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company, including its branch has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalonefinancialstate -ments were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference -cial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal fi -nancial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial con -trols with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.-ed depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditor in terms of their reports referred to in the Other Matter paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalonefinancial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Other Matter

Our aforesaid report under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements insofar as it relates to a branch, is based on the corresponding reports of the auditors of such branch. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

For M S K A & Associates

Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W

Ananthakrishnan Govindan

Partner

Membership No.205226 UDIN: 24205226BKEAHY6806

Place: Hyderabad Date: April 25,2024