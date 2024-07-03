iifl-logo-icon 1
Firstsource Solutions Ltd Share Price

401.25
(1.71%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:01 PM

  • Open394.5
  • Day's High406.9
  • 52 Wk High403.7
  • Prev. Close394.5
  • Day's Low393.2
  • 52 Wk Low 176.25
  • Turnover (lac)17,870.14
  • P/E75.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.88
  • EPS5.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28,369.5
  • Div. Yield0.87
Firstsource Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

394.5

Prev. Close

394.5

Turnover(Lac.)

17,870.14

Day's High

406.9

Day's Low

393.2

52 Week's High

403.7

52 Week's Low

176.25

Book Value

36.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28,369.5

P/E

75.41

EPS

5.23

Divi. Yield

0.87

Firstsource Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

7 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

Record Date: 16 Feb, 2024

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jun, 2024

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Firstsource Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

24 Sep 2024|09:00 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.

Firstsource Solutions inks pact with Microsoft

Firstsource Solutions inks pact with Microsoft

17 Sep 2024|02:34 PM

These technologies will provide a multi-modal, multi-channel search experience, considerably increasing business effectiveness.

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

17 Sep 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.

Demat Account

Trading Account

Firstsource Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:12 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.65%

Non-Promoter- 30.22%

Institutions: 30.22%

Non-Institutions: 14.99%

Custodian: 1.12%

Share Price

Firstsource Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

696.99

696.99

696.99

696.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,713.74

1,607.36

1,622.83

1,475.97

Net Worth

2,410.73

2,304.35

2,319.82

2,172.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,592

1,324.74

939.91

861.26

yoy growth (%)

20.17

40.94

9.13

-8.38

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-800.04

-630.62

-480.85

-415.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

453.35

425.32

211.99

219.25

Depreciation

-88.19

-79.79

-70.58

-21.53

Tax paid

-65.76

-58.67

-29.97

-27.34

Working capital

116.2

-3.04

-144.29

79.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.17

40.94

9.13

-8.38

Op profit growth

7.85

84.03

14.14

1.97

EBIT growth

7.44

93.53

0.96

-0.01

Net profit growth

5.71

101.44

-5.15

1.83

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,332.53

5,985.93

5,865.74

5,032.69

4,050.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,332.53

5,985.93

5,865.74

5,032.69

4,050.19

Other Operating Income

3.72

36.39

55.41

45.29

48.42

Other Income

36.84

130.85

0.56

1.27

8.84

Firstsource Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Firstsource Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sanjiv Goenka

Vice Chairman

Shashwat Goenka

Non Executive Director

Subrata Talukdar

Non Executive Director

P K Khaitan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Nambiar

Independent Director

Sunil Mitra

Independent Director

Vanita Uppal

Independent Director

Utsav Parekh

Independent Director

Rajiv Kumar

Managing Director & CEO

Ritesh Mohan Idnani

Independent Director

Rekha Sethi

Independent Director

T C Suseel Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Firstsource Solutions Ltd

Summary

Firstsource Solutions Limited is a part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, and a leading provider of business process solutions to the worlds biggest brands in the Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Communications, Media and Technology and other Diversified Industries. The Company is engaged in the business of providing customer management services like contact center, transaction processing and debt collection services including revenue cycle management in the healthcare industry. It specialize in helping clients through transformational and distinctive solutions designed to reimagine business processes and deliver increased efficiency, deeper insights and superior outcomes. With an established presence in the US, the UK, India, and the Philippines, it partners for over 150 leading global brands, including several Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies.The company was incorporated as ICICI Infotech Upstream Ltd on December 6, 2001 and promoted by ICICI Bank Ltd. In April 2, 2002, the name was changed to ICICI OneSource Ltd. In April 2002, the company acquired Customer Asset.com with its two subsidiaries to accelerate the entry into the BPO business. Also they acquired Tawny Dove Ltd in the same year. In the year 2003, they acquired FirstRing India Pvt Ltd to gain customer acquisition and credit card services capabilities. The company acquired a majority stake in Pipal in the year 2004 to acquire research and analysis capabilities. Also in the same year, they acquired ASG in
Company FAQs

What is the Firstsource Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Firstsource Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹401.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Firstsource Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Firstsource Solutions Ltd is ₹28369.50 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Firstsource Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Firstsource Solutions Ltd is 75.41 and 11.06 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Firstsource Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Firstsource Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Firstsource Solutions Ltd is ₹176.25 and ₹403.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Firstsource Solutions Ltd?

Firstsource Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.94%, 3 Years at 28.71%, 1 Year at 115.73%, 6 Month at 79.00%, 3 Month at 30.55% and 1 Month at 8.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Firstsource Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Firstsource Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.66 %
Institutions - 30.23 %
Public - 14.99 %

