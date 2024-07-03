Summary

Firstsource Solutions Limited is a part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, and a leading provider of business process solutions to the worlds biggest brands in the Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Communications, Media and Technology and other Diversified Industries. The Company is engaged in the business of providing customer management services like contact center, transaction processing and debt collection services including revenue cycle management in the healthcare industry. It specialize in helping clients through transformational and distinctive solutions designed to reimagine business processes and deliver increased efficiency, deeper insights and superior outcomes. With an established presence in the US, the UK, India, and the Philippines, it partners for over 150 leading global brands, including several Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies.The company was incorporated as ICICI Infotech Upstream Ltd on December 6, 2001 and promoted by ICICI Bank Ltd. In April 2, 2002, the name was changed to ICICI OneSource Ltd. In April 2002, the company acquired Customer Asset.com with its two subsidiaries to accelerate the entry into the BPO business. Also they acquired Tawny Dove Ltd in the same year. In the year 2003, they acquired FirstRing India Pvt Ltd to gain customer acquisition and credit card services capabilities. The company acquired a majority stake in Pipal in the year 2004 to acquire research and analysis capabilities. Also in the same year, they acquired ASG in

