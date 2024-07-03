Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹394.5
Prev. Close₹394.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹17,870.14
Day's High₹406.9
Day's Low₹393.2
52 Week's High₹403.7
52 Week's Low₹176.25
Book Value₹36.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28,369.5
P/E75.41
EPS5.23
Divi. Yield0.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
696.99
696.99
696.99
696.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,713.74
1,607.36
1,622.83
1,475.97
Net Worth
2,410.73
2,304.35
2,319.82
2,172.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,592
1,324.74
939.91
861.26
yoy growth (%)
20.17
40.94
9.13
-8.38
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-800.04
-630.62
-480.85
-415.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
453.35
425.32
211.99
219.25
Depreciation
-88.19
-79.79
-70.58
-21.53
Tax paid
-65.76
-58.67
-29.97
-27.34
Working capital
116.2
-3.04
-144.29
79.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.17
40.94
9.13
-8.38
Op profit growth
7.85
84.03
14.14
1.97
EBIT growth
7.44
93.53
0.96
-0.01
Net profit growth
5.71
101.44
-5.15
1.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,332.53
5,985.93
5,865.74
5,032.69
4,050.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,332.53
5,985.93
5,865.74
5,032.69
4,050.19
Other Operating Income
3.72
36.39
55.41
45.29
48.42
Other Income
36.84
130.85
0.56
1.27
8.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sanjiv Goenka
Vice Chairman
Shashwat Goenka
Non Executive Director
Subrata Talukdar
Non Executive Director
P K Khaitan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Nambiar
Independent Director
Sunil Mitra
Independent Director
Vanita Uppal
Independent Director
Utsav Parekh
Independent Director
Rajiv Kumar
Managing Director & CEO
Ritesh Mohan Idnani
Independent Director
Rekha Sethi
Independent Director
T C Suseel Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Firstsource Solutions Ltd
Summary
Firstsource Solutions Limited is a part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, and a leading provider of business process solutions to the worlds biggest brands in the Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Communications, Media and Technology and other Diversified Industries. The Company is engaged in the business of providing customer management services like contact center, transaction processing and debt collection services including revenue cycle management in the healthcare industry. It specialize in helping clients through transformational and distinctive solutions designed to reimagine business processes and deliver increased efficiency, deeper insights and superior outcomes. With an established presence in the US, the UK, India, and the Philippines, it partners for over 150 leading global brands, including several Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies.The company was incorporated as ICICI Infotech Upstream Ltd on December 6, 2001 and promoted by ICICI Bank Ltd. In April 2, 2002, the name was changed to ICICI OneSource Ltd. In April 2002, the company acquired Customer Asset.com with its two subsidiaries to accelerate the entry into the BPO business. Also they acquired Tawny Dove Ltd in the same year. In the year 2003, they acquired FirstRing India Pvt Ltd to gain customer acquisition and credit card services capabilities. The company acquired a majority stake in Pipal in the year 2004 to acquire research and analysis capabilities. Also in the same year, they acquired ASG in
Read More
The Firstsource Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹401.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Firstsource Solutions Ltd is ₹28369.50 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Firstsource Solutions Ltd is 75.41 and 11.06 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Firstsource Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Firstsource Solutions Ltd is ₹176.25 and ₹403.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Firstsource Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.94%, 3 Years at 28.71%, 1 Year at 115.73%, 6 Month at 79.00%, 3 Month at 30.55% and 1 Month at 8.86%.
