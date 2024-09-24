Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
53.65%
53.65%
53.65%
53.65%
53.65%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
31.88%
30.22%
28.87%
28.85%
28.04%
Non-Institutions
13.36%
14.99%
16.15%
16.14%
16.85%
Total Non-Promoter
45.25%
45.22%
45.02%
44.99%
44.9%
Custodian
1.09%
1.12%
1.31%
1.34%
1.43%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.Read More
These technologies will provide a multi-modal, multi-channel search experience, considerably increasing business effectiveness.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.