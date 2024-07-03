Firstsource Solutions Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,332.53
5,985.93
5,865.74
5,032.69
4,050.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,332.53
5,985.93
5,865.74
5,032.69
4,050.19
Other Operating Income
3.72
36.39
55.41
45.29
48.42
Other Income
36.84
130.85
0.56
1.27
8.84
Total Income
6,373.09
6,153.17
5,921.71
5,079.25
4,107.46
Total Expenditure
5,379.81
5,195.81
4,961.3
4,388.83
3,469.73
PBIDT
993.28
957.36
960.41
690.42
637.73
Interest
103.39
78.97
63.94
52.23
58.32
PBDT
889.9
878.39
896.47
638.19
579.41
Depreciation
260.22
263.17
249.37
206.35
185.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
90.05
65.76
74.16
61.96
28.24
Deferred Tax
24.9
35.74
36.42
8.2
26.29
Reported Profit After Tax
514.73
513.71
536.53
361.68
339.69
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.01
-0.84
-0.01
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
514.73
513.72
537.37
361.69
339.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-96.36
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
514.73
513.72
537.37
458.05
339.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.52
7.55
7.9
5.31
4.9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
35
35
35
30
25
Equity
696.99
696.99
696.99
696.1
693.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.68
15.99
16.37
13.71
15.74
PBDTM(%)
14.05
14.67
15.28
12.68
14.3
PATM(%)
8.12
8.58
9.14
7.18
8.38
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.Read More
These technologies will provide a multi-modal, multi-channel search experience, considerably increasing business effectiveness.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.