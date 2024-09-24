Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,592
1,324.74
939.91
861.26
yoy growth (%)
20.17
40.94
9.13
-8.38
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-800.04
-630.62
-480.85
-415.3
As % of sales
50.25
47.6
51.16
48.21
Other costs
-261.08
-201.9
-191.6
-211.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.39
15.24
20.38
24.57
Operating profit
530.87
492.2
267.45
234.3
OPM
33.34
37.15
28.45
27.2
Depreciation
-88.19
-79.79
-70.58
-21.53
Interest expense
-20.06
-15.3
-15.67
-6.23
Other income
30.75
28.21
30.8
12.71
Profit before tax
453.35
425.32
211.99
219.25
Taxes
-65.76
-58.67
-29.97
-27.34
Tax rate
-14.5
-13.79
-14.14
-12.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
387.58
366.65
182.01
191.91
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
387.58
366.65
182.01
191.91
yoy growth (%)
5.71
101.44
-5.15
1.83
NPM
24.34
27.67
19.36
22.28
