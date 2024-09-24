iifl-logo-icon 1
Firstsource Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

391
(-2.55%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,592

1,324.74

939.91

861.26

yoy growth (%)

20.17

40.94

9.13

-8.38

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-800.04

-630.62

-480.85

-415.3

As % of sales

50.25

47.6

51.16

48.21

Other costs

-261.08

-201.9

-191.6

-211.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.39

15.24

20.38

24.57

Operating profit

530.87

492.2

267.45

234.3

OPM

33.34

37.15

28.45

27.2

Depreciation

-88.19

-79.79

-70.58

-21.53

Interest expense

-20.06

-15.3

-15.67

-6.23

Other income

30.75

28.21

30.8

12.71

Profit before tax

453.35

425.32

211.99

219.25

Taxes

-65.76

-58.67

-29.97

-27.34

Tax rate

-14.5

-13.79

-14.14

-12.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

387.58

366.65

182.01

191.91

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

387.58

366.65

182.01

191.91

yoy growth (%)

5.71

101.44

-5.15

1.83

NPM

24.34

27.67

19.36

22.28

