iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Firstsource Solutions Completes £22 Million Acquisition of UK’s Pastdue Credit Solutions

12 Dec 2025 , 12:17 PM

Firstsource Solutions said on December 11 that it has wrapped up the purchase of Pastdue Credit Solutions, a debt-collection company operating entirely in the UK. The acquisition was completed through its subsidiary in Britain after the company secured every regulatory approval required for the deal.

The announcement comes a few months after both sides signed the initial share purchase agreement in July 2025. Under that agreement, Firstsource agreed to take over the whole of PDC, a firm that works with clients on early-arrears accounts, white-label collection services, and general debt recovery.

The company shared that the total payout for the transaction is £22 million. This amount includes what is being paid upfront along with an additional earnout component that depends on the business meeting certain targets.

PDC has been around since 2005 and operates under the supervision of the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority. For the twelve months from November 2023 to October 2024, the firm reported revenue of £16.9 million and an operating profit of £3.4 million. All of its operations are concentrated within the United Kingdom.

Firstsource said bringing PDC into its fold will help the company widen its reach in the UK’s debt-collection space. It is also expected to strengthen Firstsource’s offerings across the broader financial services segment. With the deal now closed, Firstsource Solutions has taken full ownership of PDC.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Firstsource Solutions
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market news today
  • Pastdue Credit Solutions
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Kansai Nerolac Paints to offload stake in subsidiary

Kansai Nerolac Paints to offload stake in subsidiary

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2025|02:05 PM
Rama Steel Tubes, and unit to acquire Automech Group

Rama Steel Tubes, and unit to acquire Automech Group

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2025|01:50 PM
Dynacons Wins Rs 74.99 Crore DaaS Deal With J&K Bank, Stock Rises 14%

Dynacons Wins Rs 74.99 Crore DaaS Deal With J&K Bank, Stock Rises 14%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2025|01:34 PM
Astra Microwave Bags ₹171 Crore IMD Order for Six S-Band Doppler Weather Radars

Astra Microwave Bags ₹171 Crore IMD Order for Six S-Band Doppler Weather Radars

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2025|01:21 PM
NBCC secures new orders worth ₹289.40 Crore

NBCC secures new orders worth ₹289.40 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2025|12:35 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.