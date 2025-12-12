Firstsource Solutions Completes £22 Million Acquisition of UK’s Pastdue Credit Solutions

Firstsource Solutions said on December 11 that it has wrapped up the purchase of Pastdue Credit Solutions, a debt-collection company operating entirely in the UK. The acquisition was completed through its subsidiary in Britain after the company secured every regulatory approval required for the deal.

The announcement comes a few months after both sides signed the initial share purchase agreement in July 2025. Under that agreement, Firstsource agreed to take over the whole of PDC, a firm that works with clients on early-arrears accounts, white-label collection services, and general debt recovery.

The company shared that the total payout for the transaction is £22 million. This amount includes what is being paid upfront along with an additional earnout component that depends on the business meeting certain targets.

PDC has been around since 2005 and operates under the supervision of the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority. For the twelve months from November 2023 to October 2024, the firm reported revenue of £16.9 million and an operating profit of £3.4 million. All of its operations are concentrated within the United Kingdom.

Firstsource said bringing PDC into its fold will help the company widen its reach in the UK’s debt-collection space. It is also expected to strengthen Firstsource’s offerings across the broader financial services segment. With the deal now closed, Firstsource Solutions has taken full ownership of PDC.

