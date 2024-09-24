Firstsource Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
696.99
696.99
696.99
696.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,713.74
1,607.36
1,622.83
1,475.97
Net Worth
2,410.73
2,304.35
2,319.82
2,172.07
Minority Interest
Debt
355.49
157.89
265.27
248
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.89
0
0
2.82
Total Liabilities
2,768.11
2,462.24
2,585.09
2,422.89
Fixed Assets
419.23
211.47
312.69
291.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,265.09
1,288.41
1,336.04
1,286.59
Deferred Tax Asset Net
286.45
280.47
279.16
270.23
Networking Capital
745.52
660.41
631.26
559.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
729.32
637.46
536.87
535.16
Debtor Days
123.08
147.45
Other Current Assets
214.59
179.92
257.46
232.37
Sundry Creditors
-96.71
-52.93
-47.35
-43.85
Creditor Days
10.85
12.08
Other Current Liabilities
-101.68
-104.04
-115.72
-164.61
Cash
51.8
21.48
25.94
15.64
Total Assets
2,768.09
2,462.24
2,585.09
2,422.89
