iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Firstsource Solutions Acquires US Telehealth Firm TeleMedik for Up to $3 Million

14 Jan 2026 , 10:47 AM

Firstsource Solutions Ltd on Tuesday, January 13, said its step down subsidiary Firstsource Health Plans and Healthcare Services LLC has acquired 100 percent ownership in TeleMedik, a Puerto Rico based outsourced services firm focused on healthcare and telehealth solutions.

The acquisition was completed through a share purchase agreement with TeleMedik’s shareholders for a total consideration of up to $3 million, including upfront payments and performance linked earn outs.

Firstsource said the transaction was executed and closed on January 13, 2026, and the entire consideration will be settled through cash payment.

Following the completion of the deal, TeleMedik will operate as a subsidiary of Firstsource Health Plans and Healthcare Services and will also become a step down subsidiary of Firstsource Solutions.

The company said the acquisition strengthens its fully integrated Business Process as a Service platform, known internally as BPaaS++, by adding deeper digital, clinical, and operational capabilities for health plan clients.

Firstsource said the transaction is strategically aligned with the needs of US health plans that are dealing with higher utilisation levels, rising costs, and increased financial pressure.

The company said it currently integrates digital platforms and generative AI tools with clinical operations and utilisation management into a single, unified service model. This model spans the full medical management lifecycle, including intake, authorisation, care coordination, clinical intervention, and ongoing member engagement.

The acquisition brings together Firstsource’s AI driven automation capabilities with TeleMedik’s on ground operational presence in Puerto Rico and across the United States. The combined platform is expected to help health plan clients improve clinical outcomes, reduce administrative costs, and enhance experiences for members and providers.

Firstsource said the transaction also expands its access to the US payer provider ecosystem, supported by TeleMedik’s established relationships and delivery footprint, particularly in Puerto Rico.

The expanded platform is positioned to support the growing needs of Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and dual eligible populations, including Spanish speaking and underserved communities.

The company said the acquisition is expected to reduce operational risk, strengthen business continuity, and enhance service delivery across utilisation management, care management, disease management, and population health.

Integration of technology platforms is expected to improve administrative efficiency, accelerate onboarding of new operations, enhance quality metrics, and lower overall costs for clients.

TeleMedik operates in the US healthcare contact centre segment and delivers technology led healthcare and telehealth services.

Firstsource clarified that the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction, and that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in TeleMedik. The company also said that no governmental or regulatory approvals were required to complete the acquisition.

TeleMedik was incorporated on December 26, 1995, and operates across Puerto Rico and the United States. The company reported revenue of $14.8 million for the period January 2024 to December 2024, compared with $14.2 million in the previous year and $12.7 million in the year ended December 2022.

Commenting on the acquisition, Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RPSG Group and Firstsource, said the company remains focused on driving innovation in healthcare through intelligent automation and emerging technologies.

He added that the acquisition further strengthens Firstsource’s presence in the US healthcare market and enhances its digital capabilities across the value chain.

Joaquín Fernández-Quintero, President and Chief Executive Officer of TeleMedik Group, said the company looks forward to joining Firstsource and leveraging its global reach, technology investments, and expanded delivery capabilities.

He added that the combination will enable both organisations to better serve health plan clients and the broader healthcare ecosystem across Puerto Rico and the US.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Firstsource Health Plans and Healthcare Services
  • Firstsource Solutions Ltd
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Stock Market today
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

NLC India zooms ~3% on new renewable energy order win

NLC India zooms ~3% on new renewable energy order win

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jan 2026|02:01 PM
Tata Elxsi Q3 net profit slumps ~45%; stock tumbles ~5%

Tata Elxsi Q3 net profit slumps ~45%; stock tumbles ~5%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jan 2026|01:41 PM
ICICI Lombard Q3 net profit slips ~9%; stock under pressure

ICICI Lombard Q3 net profit slips ~9%; stock under pressure

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jan 2026|01:27 PM
Interarch Building Solutions Wins ₹130 Crore Domestic Order for Steel Building Project

Interarch Building Solutions Wins ₹130 Crore Domestic Order for Steel Building Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jan 2026|12:29 PM
Firstsource Solutions Acquires US Telehealth Firm TeleMedik for Up to $3 Million

Firstsource Solutions Acquires US Telehealth Firm TeleMedik for Up to $3 Million

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jan 2026|10:47 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.