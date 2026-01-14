Firstsource Solutions Acquires US Telehealth Firm TeleMedik for Up to $3 Million

Firstsource Solutions Ltd on Tuesday, January 13, said its step down subsidiary Firstsource Health Plans and Healthcare Services LLC has acquired 100 percent ownership in TeleMedik, a Puerto Rico based outsourced services firm focused on healthcare and telehealth solutions.

The acquisition was completed through a share purchase agreement with TeleMedik’s shareholders for a total consideration of up to $3 million, including upfront payments and performance linked earn outs.

Firstsource said the transaction was executed and closed on January 13, 2026, and the entire consideration will be settled through cash payment.

Following the completion of the deal, TeleMedik will operate as a subsidiary of Firstsource Health Plans and Healthcare Services and will also become a step down subsidiary of Firstsource Solutions.

The company said the acquisition strengthens its fully integrated Business Process as a Service platform, known internally as BPaaS++, by adding deeper digital, clinical, and operational capabilities for health plan clients.

Firstsource said the transaction is strategically aligned with the needs of US health plans that are dealing with higher utilisation levels, rising costs, and increased financial pressure.

The company said it currently integrates digital platforms and generative AI tools with clinical operations and utilisation management into a single, unified service model. This model spans the full medical management lifecycle, including intake, authorisation, care coordination, clinical intervention, and ongoing member engagement.

The acquisition brings together Firstsource’s AI driven automation capabilities with TeleMedik’s on ground operational presence in Puerto Rico and across the United States. The combined platform is expected to help health plan clients improve clinical outcomes, reduce administrative costs, and enhance experiences for members and providers.

Firstsource said the transaction also expands its access to the US payer provider ecosystem, supported by TeleMedik’s established relationships and delivery footprint, particularly in Puerto Rico.

The expanded platform is positioned to support the growing needs of Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and dual eligible populations, including Spanish speaking and underserved communities.

The company said the acquisition is expected to reduce operational risk, strengthen business continuity, and enhance service delivery across utilisation management, care management, disease management, and population health.

Integration of technology platforms is expected to improve administrative efficiency, accelerate onboarding of new operations, enhance quality metrics, and lower overall costs for clients.

TeleMedik operates in the US healthcare contact centre segment and delivers technology led healthcare and telehealth services.

Firstsource clarified that the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction, and that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in TeleMedik. The company also said that no governmental or regulatory approvals were required to complete the acquisition.

TeleMedik was incorporated on December 26, 1995, and operates across Puerto Rico and the United States. The company reported revenue of $14.8 million for the period January 2024 to December 2024, compared with $14.2 million in the previous year and $12.7 million in the year ended December 2022.

Commenting on the acquisition, Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RPSG Group and Firstsource, said the company remains focused on driving innovation in healthcare through intelligent automation and emerging technologies.

He added that the acquisition further strengthens Firstsource’s presence in the US healthcare market and enhances its digital capabilities across the value chain.

Joaquín Fernández-Quintero, President and Chief Executive Officer of TeleMedik Group, said the company looks forward to joining Firstsource and leveraging its global reach, technology investments, and expanded delivery capabilities.

He added that the combination will enable both organisations to better serve health plan clients and the broader healthcare ecosystem across Puerto Rico and the US.

