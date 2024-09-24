iifl-logo-icon 1
Firstsource Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

391
(-2.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Firstsource Solutions Ltd

Firstsour.Solu. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

453.35

425.32

211.99

219.25

Depreciation

-88.19

-79.79

-70.58

-21.53

Tax paid

-65.76

-58.67

-29.97

-27.34

Working capital

116.2

-3.04

-144.29

79.05

Other operating items

Operating

415.59

283.8

-32.85

249.44

Capital expenditure

58.19

64.03

187.27

-125.5

Free cash flow

473.78

347.83

154.41

123.94

Equity raised

2,712.1

2,482.97

2,644.71

2,681.91

Investing

49.45

87.89

-19.81

-126.48

Financing

513.27

463.28

231.53

-15.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

102.5

Net in cash

3,748.6

3,381.99

3,010.83

2,766.71

