Firstsource Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
453.35
425.32
211.99
219.25
Depreciation
-88.19
-79.79
-70.58
-21.53
Tax paid
-65.76
-58.67
-29.97
-27.34
Working capital
116.2
-3.04
-144.29
79.05
Other operating items
Operating
415.59
283.8
-32.85
249.44
Capital expenditure
58.19
64.03
187.27
-125.5
Free cash flow
473.78
347.83
154.41
123.94
Equity raised
2,712.1
2,482.97
2,644.71
2,681.91
Investing
49.45
87.89
-19.81
-126.48
Financing
513.27
463.28
231.53
-15.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
102.5
Net in cash
3,748.6
3,381.99
3,010.83
2,766.71
