Firstsource Solutions Ltd Key Ratios

390
(1.67%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.6

23.89

15.93

-0.57

Op profit growth

19.35

27.87

37.04

4.77

EBIT growth

18.68

32.39

13.58

4.23

Net profit growth

48.57

6.47

4.03

16.61

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.21

15.83

15.34

12.98

EBIT margin

12

11.79

11.04

11.26

Net profit margin

9.07

7.12

8.28

9.23

RoCE

15.36

14.24

12.21

12.27

RoNW

4.6

3.24

3.31

3.72

RoA

2.9

2.15

2.29

2.51

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

7.7

5.2

4.9

4.76

Dividend per share

3.5

3

2.5

1.5

Cash EPS

4.13

2.23

2.22

3.79

Book value per share

43.51

40.21

39.85

34.25

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.23

21.9

5.61

11.13

P/CEPS

30.25

51.04

12.35

13.96

P/B

2.87

2.83

0.68

1.54

EV/EBIDTA

10.85

11.15

4.81

9

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-17.08

-12.82

-13.83

-8.77

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

55.59

50.3

41.64

35.36

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-17.06

-16.25

-10.01

-11.67

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-11.12

-11.47

-7.75

-9.86

Net debt / equity

0.55

0.37

0.42

0.23

Net debt / op. profit

1.76

1.31

1.85

1.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-66.65

-68.27

-67.67

-67.75

Other costs

-17.13

-15.88

-16.98

-19.25

