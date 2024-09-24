Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.6
23.89
15.93
-0.57
Op profit growth
19.35
27.87
37.04
4.77
EBIT growth
18.68
32.39
13.58
4.23
Net profit growth
48.57
6.47
4.03
16.61
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.21
15.83
15.34
12.98
EBIT margin
12
11.79
11.04
11.26
Net profit margin
9.07
7.12
8.28
9.23
RoCE
15.36
14.24
12.21
12.27
RoNW
4.6
3.24
3.31
3.72
RoA
2.9
2.15
2.29
2.51
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.7
5.2
4.9
4.76
Dividend per share
3.5
3
2.5
1.5
Cash EPS
4.13
2.23
2.22
3.79
Book value per share
43.51
40.21
39.85
34.25
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.23
21.9
5.61
11.13
P/CEPS
30.25
51.04
12.35
13.96
P/B
2.87
2.83
0.68
1.54
EV/EBIDTA
10.85
11.15
4.81
9
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-17.08
-12.82
-13.83
-8.77
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
55.59
50.3
41.64
35.36
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-17.06
-16.25
-10.01
-11.67
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-11.12
-11.47
-7.75
-9.86
Net debt / equity
0.55
0.37
0.42
0.23
Net debt / op. profit
1.76
1.31
1.85
1.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-66.65
-68.27
-67.67
-67.75
Other costs
-17.13
-15.88
-16.98
-19.25
