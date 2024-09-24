iifl-logo-icon 1
AGM30 Jul 202426 Jun 2024
23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company Scheduled to be held on 30th July 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting a copy of the Companys Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24, which contains, inter-alia, the Notice convening the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM). The same is also available on the Companys website viz., www.firstsource.com. Request you to kindly take the same on record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024) Proceedings of the 23rd Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024) Scrutinizers Report in respect of the 23rd Annual General Meeting held on 30th July 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.