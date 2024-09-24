|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|3.5
|35
|Interim
|An Interim Dividend for the financial year ending 31st March 2024 @ Rs. 3.5 per share (35%) on the paid up capital of the Company. The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the said interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, 23rd February 2024. We wish to inform you that Record Date for reckoning the shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the interim dividend is revised to Friday, February 16, 2024. In this regard, we wish to inform you that the said revised Record Date is Friday, February 16, 2024 for reckoning the shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the interim dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)
