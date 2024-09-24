|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS LTD has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Change in directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Approval & Continuation of Director & appointment of SMP. Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Approval & Continuation of Director & appointment of SMP. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Statements for the quarter ended and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. 2. may also consider a proposal for declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and for fixation of the Record Date for payment of the said Interim Dividend if declared 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter & nine months ended 31st December 2023, copies of which are enclosed herewith along with copies of Auditors Reports thereon and a copy of Press release relating to the financial results. 2. An Interim Dividend for the financial year ending 31st March 2024 @ Rs. 3.5 per share (35%) on the paid up capital of the Company. The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the said interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, 23rd February 2024. 3. The Board has given in principal approval for setting up a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in Australia by the name as may be decided by the management or any other name as may be approved by the statutory authorities. 4. Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer Audited Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Appointment of Chief Management Officer. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
