To the Members of FIRSTSOURCE SOLUTIONS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Firstsource Solutions Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31

March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including

Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements") In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by

Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act ("SA"s). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current financial year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Revenue recognition and measurement in respect of un-invoiced amounts Principal audit procedures performed included the following: (Refer Note 9 of the Standalone Financial Statements) a. We gained an understanding of the Companys processes in collating the evidence supporting delivery of services for each disaggregated type of revenue. We also obtained an understanding of the design of key controls for quantifying units of services that would be invoiced and the application of appropriate prices for each of such services. The Company, in its contracts with customers, promises to transfer distinct services ("performance obligations") to its customers which may be rendered in the form of customer management, transaction processing (including revenue cycle management in the healthcare industry) and debt collection services.Revenue is recognised based on the pattern of benefits from the performance obligations to the customer in an amount that reflects the consideration received or expected to be received in exchange for the services ("transaction price"). The agreed contractual terms for service deliveries that are based on unit-of- work, time and material or a specified contingency (such as recovery of dues or disbursement of loans) adjusted for rebates, volume discounts, incentives or penalties ("variable consideration"). At each reporting date, revenue is accrued for work performed that may not have been invoiced. Identifying whether the Companys performance has resulted in a billable service that is collectable where the service deliveries have not been acknowledged by customers as of the reporting date involves a fair amount of judgment. b. We have tested the design and operating effectiveness of managements key controls in collating the units of services delivered and in the application of accurate prices for each of such services for a sample of the un-invoiced revenue entries, which included testing of access and change management controls exercised in respect of related accounting information system. c. We have tested a sample of un-invoiced revenue entries with reference to the manual records used for tracking inputs relating to the services delivered to confirm the units of services delivered and contractual rates for the application of appropriate price for each of services. We also tested the adjustments on account of volume discounts and committed service levels of performance. With regard to incentives, our tests were focused to ensure that accruals were restricted to only those items where contingencies were minimal. Recognition of revenue before acknowledgment of receipt of services by customer could lead to an over or whether intentionally understatementofrevenue and profit, or in error. d. We have performed substantive analytical procedures to evaluate the reasonableness of un-invoiced revenues recognised. fixedfee based Un-invoiced revenues from service contractswerenotsignificantresulting in lower risk relating to cut off and accuracy. Therefore, we focused our attention on time and unit priced based service contracts in performing substantive analytical procedures. These procedures involved developing sufficiently precise expectations using a plausible and predictable relationship among appropriately disaggregated data. e. We also extended our testing upto the date of approval of the standalone financial statements by the Board of Directors of the Company to verify adjustments, if any, that may have been necessary upon receipt of approvals from customers for services delivered prior to the reporting date and / or collections against those. f. We evaluated the delivery and collection history of customers against whose contracts un-invoiced revenue relating to period more than a month is recognized. g. For the samples selected, we tested cut-offs for revenue recognized against un-invoiced amounts by matching the revenue accrual against accruals for corresponding cost. 2. Assessment of recoverability of Minimum Alternate Tax ("MAT") Credit for Special Economic Zone ("SEZ") units Principal audit procedures performed (Refer Note 12 of the Standalone Financial Statements) We obtained the projections compiled by the management and performed audit procedures related to forecasts of future taxable profits and operating margin: Under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, (the "Income Tax Act") Minimum Alternate Tax ("MAT") is payable by companies where 15% (plus applicable surcharge and cess) of its ‘book profit as defined under section 115JB of the Income Tax Act exceeds the income tax payable on the ‘total taxable income computed in accordance with the Income Tax Act. A credit equal to the excess of MAT paid on book over the normal income tax payable on the total taxable profit income is allowed as a credit ("MAT credit"). The MAT credit is allowed to be carried forward for a period of fifteen succeeding assessment years following the assessment year in which the MAT credit becomes allowable. MAT credit can be set off only in the year in which the Company (and consequently the Group) is liable to pay normal income tax on the total taxable income to the extent such tax is in excess of MAT for that year. a. We evaluated the design of internal controls and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls over the forecasts of future revenue, operating margin, taxable profits and the key assumptions used at the year end. The Company has recognised deferred tax asset in respect of MAT credit to the extent of 2,332.09 million. b. We evaluated managements ability to reasonably forecast future revenues, operating margins and taxable profits by comparing the actual results to managements historical forecast by delivery centres (including the ratio of deliveries from SEZs and Non-SEZ centres) to arrive at forecast tax liabilities. The Companys evaluation of the recoverability of deferred tax asset in respect of MAT credit requires Management estimates and assumptions related to to make significant forecasts of future taxableprofits.Also, significantportion of the Companys profits in the past have arisen from export of services from delivery centers set up in Special Economic Zones ("SEZ"s). Export profits derived from SEZs are entitled to a 100% deduction in determining the total taxable income for thefirstfive years. The deduction is reduced to 50% for the next ten years (subject to meeting certain additional conditions in the last five years). c. We performed a sensitivity analysis on the key assumptions to assess their impact on the Companys determination that the MAT was realisable. We identifiedthis as a key audit matter after considering, the proportion of export profits and the tax benefits attached to export profits from SEZs and forecast of future total taxable income involves significant subjective judgement.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon ("Other Information")

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Report of the Board of

Directors including Annexures thereto, Management Discussion and Analysis report, Business Responsibility report and report on Corporate Governance, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

• Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the

Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the Key Audit Matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory

Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for not complying with the requirements of audit trail as stated in paragraph (i)(vi) below.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and

Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under

Section 133 of the Act. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, are as stated in paragraph (b) above.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure A. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 31 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. With respect of dividend declared and paid: a. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

b. The Company has not proposed final dividend for the year. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31

March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that no audit trail was enabled at the database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting software for the period for which the audit trail feature was enabled and operating As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the ‘Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure

B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 117366W/W-100018) SANJIV V. PILGAONKAR Partner (Membership No. 39826) Mumbai, 3 May 2024 (UDIN:24039826BKCOEF3075)

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") of Firstsource Solutions Limited

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Firstsource Solutions

Limited (the "Company") as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the

Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. The Guidance Note and those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to for provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP . Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 117366W/W-100018) SANJIV V. PILGAONKAR Partner (Membership No. 39826) Mumbai, 3 May 2024 (UDIN:24039826BKCOEF3075)

Annexure ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment:

(a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment, Capital Work-in-Progress and the relevant details of its Right-of-Use assets. B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets. (b) The property, plant and equipment, capital work in progress and right-of-use assets were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not hold any immovable properties (other than properties where the

Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company). Hence reporting under paragraph 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment, Right-of-Use Assets and Intangible Assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. In respect of the Companys inventories:

(a) The Company is in the business of rendering services and consequently does not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility by banks or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of its current assets. iii. The Company has granted loans and provided guarantees to parties listed in (a) below, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The details of the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans and guarantees are tabulated below:

Particulars Loans Guarantees Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Subsidiaries: - - Other Parties: Employees 93.17 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiaries: - Firstsource Solution UK Limited - 2,415.75 - Firstsource Group USA, Inc. - 13,595.02 Other Parties: Employees 103.87

The Company has not provided security nor has it granted any advances in the nature of loans to any other entity during the year.

(b) The investments made, terms and conditions for grant of loans and guarantees provided during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and repayments of principal amount and receipt of interest are regular as per stipulation.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loan granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. Therefore reporting under the provisions of paragraph 3(iii)(d) is not applicable. (e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the

Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(f) is not applicable. iv. In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable. v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. The maintainence of cost records has not been specified for the activities of the Company by the Central

Government under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013. vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues payable on account of duty of customs and duty of excise. (b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31 March 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Forum where the dispute is pending Financial years to which the dispute relates million Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12 452.27 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax 2008-09, 2012-13, 2013-14 460.74 (Appeals) 2015-16, 2016-17,2017-18, 2019-20, 2020-21 Income Tax Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 2008-09, 2010-11, 2013-14, 2014-15 247.57 Internal Revenue Code, Philippines Income Tax, Withholding Tax and Value Added Tax Court of Tax Appeals 2014-15 756.83 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Commissioner of Service Tax 2006 to 2017 192.52

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year. ix. With respect to reporting requirements of paragraph

3(ix) of the Order:

(a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. (b) The Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loan were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate company. The Company does not have any joint venture.

(f) The Company has not raised any loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate company. x. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, reporting under paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partially or optionally). Therefore, reporting under paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration, the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report) and provided to us, when determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Act, for all applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. During the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its Directors.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi) (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Group has more than one Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group. There are 4 CIC forming part of the group.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the

Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (‘CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring transfer to a Fund specified in

Schedule VII to the Act, in compliance with section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred the unspent amount towards CSR, to a special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year, in compliance with the provisions of section 135(6) of the Act. xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the report issued by the auditor of the subsidiary included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company, to which reporting on matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order is applicable, provided to us by the Management of the

Company, we have not identified any qualifications or adverse remarks made by the auditor in its report on matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

However, with respect to an associate, viz.,

Nanobi Data and Analytics Private Limited

(U72200KA2012PTC062235) included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company, as the audit (under section 143 of the Act) of the associate has not yet been completed, the report of the auditor covering matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the

Order, was not provided to us.