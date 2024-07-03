iifl-logo-icon 1
Avanti Feeds Ltd Share Price

639.8
(-5.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 678
  Day's High 678
  52 Wk High 793
  Prev. Close 678.05
  Day's Low 631.55
  52 Wk Low 428.5
  Turnover (lac) 4,976.47
  P/E 25.04
  Face Value 1
  Book Value 161.94
  EPS 27.13
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 8,717
  Div. Yield 0.92
Avanti Feeds Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

678

Prev. Close

678.05

Turnover(Lac.)

4,976.47

Day's High

678

Day's Low

631.55

52 Week's High

793

52 Week's Low

428.5

Book Value

161.94

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,717

P/E

25.04

EPS

27.13

Divi. Yield

0.92

Avanti Feeds Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6.75

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2024

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Avanti Feeds Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Avanti Feeds Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.22%

Non-Promoter- 22.93%

Institutions: 22.93%

Non-Institutions: 33.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Avanti Feeds Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.62

13.62

13.62

13.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,971.63

1,749.87

1,602.45

1,489.64

Net Worth

1,985.25

1,763.49

1,616.07

1,503.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,047.54

3,242.5

2,815.32

2,230.85

yoy growth (%)

24.82

15.17

26.19

10.53

Raw materials

-3,567.82

-2,621.41

-2,001.14

-1,770.93

As % of sales

88.14

80.84

71.08

79.38

Employee costs

-100.07

-103.59

-97.57

-65.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

264.27

404.19

629.94

296.3

Depreciation

-21.1

-21.32

-14.66

-11.51

Tax paid

-65.02

-98.82

-214.21

-100.01

Working capital

354.03

29.2

42.18

-116.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.82

15.17

26.19

10.53

Op profit growth

-37.48

-40.74

106.06

28.63

EBIT growth

-34.41

-35.88

111.18

25.1

Net profit growth

-34.74

-26.4

111.24

26.51

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,368.89

5,086.99

5,035.96

4,100.56

4,115.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,368.89

5,086.99

5,035.96

4,100.56

4,115.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

136.48

92.02

81.67

92.58

70.65

Avanti Feeds Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Avanti Feeds Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

A Indra Kumar

Joint MD & CFO

C Ramachandra Rao

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

N Ram Prasad

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

N V D S Raju

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K Kiranmayee

Chairman & Independent Directo

J V Ramudu

Executive Director

A Venkata Sanjeev

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

V Narasi Reddy

Nominee

V Raghunath

Independent Director

Y Prameela Rani

Independent Director

Sunkara Venkata Satya Shiva Prasad

Additional Director

Yongyut Setthawiwat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Avanti Feeds Ltd

Summary

Avanti Feeds Ltd (AFL) has marked its presence in the field of aquaculture by engaging in manufacturing high-quality feed for shrimps, operating the Vannamei hatchery and processing and exporting shrimps. The company has a strong technical and marketing tie-up with the THAI UNION Group of Thailand to strengthen its capabilities in the field of aquaculture. The company started its commercial operations in 1993 and now stands as the leading manufacturer of Shrimp Feed. AFL has two subsidiaries (incorporated in India) named Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited (AFFPL) and Svimsan Exports & Imports Private Limited (SEIPL). AFFPL is engaged in the business of exporting Shrimp.Avanti Feeds operates a 3.2 MW Wind Mill Project in Chitradurg, Karnataka State. The company also holds 49.99% of equity stake in Srivathsa Power Projects Pvt Ltd which operates a 17.2 MW gas-based independent power project. Avanti Feeds also holds 25.88% in equity stake in Patikari Power Private Limited which operates a 16 MW Hydel Power Project in Himachal Pradesh.Incorporated in January 06, 1993 as a private limited company, Avanti Feeds Ltd (AFL) was converted into a public limited company in Oct.93 and the name of the company was changed to AFL. The company was promoted by A V Rao and others. AFL went public in May 94 to part-finance the project of setting up a 100% EOU to manufacture 10,000 tpa of shrimp feed at Kovvur (West Godavari Dist), Andhra Pradesh. AFL entered into a technical collaboration with
Company FAQs

What is the Avanti Feeds Ltd share price today?

The Avanti Feeds Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹639.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Avanti Feeds Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avanti Feeds Ltd is ₹8717.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Avanti Feeds Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Avanti Feeds Ltd is 25.04 and 4.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Avanti Feeds Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avanti Feeds Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avanti Feeds Ltd is ₹428.5 and ₹793 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Avanti Feeds Ltd?

Avanti Feeds Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.35%, 3 Years at 5.61%, 1 Year at 50.95%, 6 Month at 9.81%, 3 Month at 10.61% and 1 Month at 13.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Avanti Feeds Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Avanti Feeds Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.23 %
Institutions - 22.94 %
Public - 33.84 %

