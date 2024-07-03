Summary

Avanti Feeds Ltd (AFL) has marked its presence in the field of aquaculture by engaging in manufacturing high-quality feed for shrimps, operating the Vannamei hatchery and processing and exporting shrimps. The company has a strong technical and marketing tie-up with the THAI UNION Group of Thailand to strengthen its capabilities in the field of aquaculture. The company started its commercial operations in 1993 and now stands as the leading manufacturer of Shrimp Feed. AFL has two subsidiaries (incorporated in India) named Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited (AFFPL) and Svimsan Exports & Imports Private Limited (SEIPL). AFFPL is engaged in the business of exporting Shrimp.Avanti Feeds operates a 3.2 MW Wind Mill Project in Chitradurg, Karnataka State. The company also holds 49.99% of equity stake in Srivathsa Power Projects Pvt Ltd which operates a 17.2 MW gas-based independent power project. Avanti Feeds also holds 25.88% in equity stake in Patikari Power Private Limited which operates a 16 MW Hydel Power Project in Himachal Pradesh.Incorporated in January 06, 1993 as a private limited company, Avanti Feeds Ltd (AFL) was converted into a public limited company in Oct.93 and the name of the company was changed to AFL. The company was promoted by A V Rao and others. AFL went public in May 94 to part-finance the project of setting up a 100% EOU to manufacture 10,000 tpa of shrimp feed at Kovvur (West Godavari Dist), Andhra Pradesh. AFL entered into a technical collaboration with

