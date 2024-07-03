SectorFMCG
Open₹678
Prev. Close₹678.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,976.47
Day's High₹678
Day's Low₹631.55
52 Week's High₹793
52 Week's Low₹428.5
Book Value₹161.94
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,717
P/E25.04
EPS27.13
Divi. Yield0.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.62
13.62
13.62
13.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,971.63
1,749.87
1,602.45
1,489.64
Net Worth
1,985.25
1,763.49
1,616.07
1,503.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,047.54
3,242.5
2,815.32
2,230.85
yoy growth (%)
24.82
15.17
26.19
10.53
Raw materials
-3,567.82
-2,621.41
-2,001.14
-1,770.93
As % of sales
88.14
80.84
71.08
79.38
Employee costs
-100.07
-103.59
-97.57
-65.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
264.27
404.19
629.94
296.3
Depreciation
-21.1
-21.32
-14.66
-11.51
Tax paid
-65.02
-98.82
-214.21
-100.01
Working capital
354.03
29.2
42.18
-116.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.82
15.17
26.19
10.53
Op profit growth
-37.48
-40.74
106.06
28.63
EBIT growth
-34.41
-35.88
111.18
25.1
Net profit growth
-34.74
-26.4
111.24
26.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,368.89
5,086.99
5,035.96
4,100.56
4,115.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,368.89
5,086.99
5,035.96
4,100.56
4,115.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
136.48
92.02
81.67
92.58
70.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
A Indra Kumar
Joint MD & CFO
C Ramachandra Rao
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
N Ram Prasad
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
N V D S Raju
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K Kiranmayee
Chairman & Independent Directo
J V Ramudu
Executive Director
A Venkata Sanjeev
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
V Narasi Reddy
Nominee
V Raghunath
Independent Director
Y Prameela Rani
Independent Director
Sunkara Venkata Satya Shiva Prasad
Additional Director
Yongyut Setthawiwat
Summary
Avanti Feeds Ltd (AFL) has marked its presence in the field of aquaculture by engaging in manufacturing high-quality feed for shrimps, operating the Vannamei hatchery and processing and exporting shrimps. The company has a strong technical and marketing tie-up with the THAI UNION Group of Thailand to strengthen its capabilities in the field of aquaculture. The company started its commercial operations in 1993 and now stands as the leading manufacturer of Shrimp Feed. AFL has two subsidiaries (incorporated in India) named Avanti Frozen Foods Private Limited (AFFPL) and Svimsan Exports & Imports Private Limited (SEIPL). AFFPL is engaged in the business of exporting Shrimp.Avanti Feeds operates a 3.2 MW Wind Mill Project in Chitradurg, Karnataka State. The company also holds 49.99% of equity stake in Srivathsa Power Projects Pvt Ltd which operates a 17.2 MW gas-based independent power project. Avanti Feeds also holds 25.88% in equity stake in Patikari Power Private Limited which operates a 16 MW Hydel Power Project in Himachal Pradesh.Incorporated in January 06, 1993 as a private limited company, Avanti Feeds Ltd (AFL) was converted into a public limited company in Oct.93 and the name of the company was changed to AFL. The company was promoted by A V Rao and others. AFL went public in May 94 to part-finance the project of setting up a 100% EOU to manufacture 10,000 tpa of shrimp feed at Kovvur (West Godavari Dist), Andhra Pradesh. AFL entered into a technical collaboration with
The Avanti Feeds Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹639.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Avanti Feeds Ltd is ₹8717.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Avanti Feeds Ltd is 25.04 and 4.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Avanti Feeds Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Avanti Feeds Ltd is ₹428.5 and ₹793 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Avanti Feeds Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.35%, 3 Years at 5.61%, 1 Year at 50.95%, 6 Month at 9.81%, 3 Month at 10.61% and 1 Month at 13.31%.
