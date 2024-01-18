|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|-
|6.75
|675
|Final
|Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., May 22, 2024, has inter- alia considered and: Recommended dividend of INR 6.75 ps per equity share of face value of Rs. 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approv al of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.