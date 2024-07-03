Avanti Feeds Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4,085.38
3,993.98
3,703.72
3,002.45
3,080.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,085.38
3,993.98
3,703.72
3,002.45
3,080.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
100.04
67.97
65.44
74.32
59.02
Total Income
4,185.42
4,061.95
3,769.16
3,076.77
3,139.5
Total Expenditure
3,756.83
3,743.93
3,533.48
2,628.32
2,751.22
PBIDT
428.59
318.02
235.68
448.45
388.28
Interest
0.59
0.99
1.57
0.95
1.31
PBDT
428.01
317.03
234.11
447.5
386.97
Depreciation
41.91
30.4
31.02
30.68
28.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
93.73
66.26
45.92
95.22
80.31
Deferred Tax
11.16
9.57
3.69
-5.61
-9.02
Reported Profit After Tax
281.21
210.8
153.48
327.21
287.57
Minority Interest After NP
28.14
25.47
16.26
36.83
28.07
Net Profit after Minority Interest
253.07
185.33
137.22
290.38
259.51
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-5.97
-20.78
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
253.07
191.3
158
290.38
259.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
18.57
13.6
10.07
21.31
19.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.62
13.62
13.62
13.62
13.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.49
7.96
6.36
14.93
12.6
PBDTM(%)
10.47
7.93
6.32
14.9
12.56
PATM(%)
6.88
5.27
4.14
10.89
9.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.