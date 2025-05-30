iifl-logo
Avanti Feeds Q4 FY25 Net Profit Jumps 39.6% YoY to ₹157 Crore

30 May 2025 , 02:59 PM

Avanti Feeds Ltd Company reported a 39.60% jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹157 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, compared to a PAT of ₹112.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY 25 stood at ₹1,385 crore, a 7.9% rise compared to ₹1,284 crore in Q4 FY24, the company said, aided by the continued strong demand conditions and robust execution. The company’s operational performance was much stronger in the quarter gone by, as the EBITDA surged 36.4% to ₹176.7 crore from ₹129.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA Margin of 12.76% in Q4 FY25 which was an increase of 267.62% from Q4 FY24 (10.09%), and higher by 0.71% slippage when compared to Q3 FY25 (12.04%) while using operating leverage and better cost control and higher realization.

The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of ₹9 (Nine Rupees) per equity share of face value of ₹1 each of the Company (final dividend for 2024-25), for the year ended March 31, 2019 (including a dividend of ₹6/- per equity share on a pro rata basis for the year 2018-19). Upon approval, the proposed final dividend will be paid in compliance with regulatory timeframes, following the AGM.

Avanti Feeds Ltd has made sustained efforts and quality services thereby assuming a sterling position in leading the Indian aquaculture Industry to a new dimension. At Avanti, we have at our disposal, the best resources in the world to make a wide range of Shrimp Feeds, adding value to the farmers in terms of nutrition and best results.

The company has state of the art testing laboratories to maintain high quality standards and technical teams to guide farmers to conduct quality analysis of seeds, best aqua-culture practices and feed management. The company has instilled trust among Indian farmers throughout India, which is based on its quality assurance, farmer support services and technical guidance.

