Avanti Feeds Q4 FY25 Net Profit Jumps 39.6% YoY to ₹157 Crore

Avanti Feeds Ltd Company reported a 39.60% jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹157 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, compared to a PAT of ₹112.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY 25 stood at ₹1,385 crore, a 7.9% rise compared to ₹1,284 crore in Q4 FY24, the company said, aided by the continued strong demand conditions and robust execution. The company’s operational performance was much stronger in the quarter gone by, as the EBITDA surged 36.4% to ₹176.7 crore from ₹129.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA Margin of 12.76% in Q4 FY25 which was an increase of 267.62% from Q4 FY24 (10.09%), and higher by 0.71% slippage when compared to Q3 FY25 (12.04%) while using operating leverage and better cost control and higher realization.

The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of ₹9 (Nine Rupees) per equity share of face value of ₹1 each of the Company (final dividend for 2024-25), for the year ended March 31, 2019 (including a dividend of ₹6/- per equity share on a pro rata basis for the year 2018-19). Upon approval, the proposed final dividend will be paid in compliance with regulatory timeframes, following the AGM.

